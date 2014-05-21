Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys Opens New Office in Wayne, PA

Wyomissing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys is pleased to announce the opening of their new Main Line office. The new office is located at 175 Strafford Ave. Suite One, Wayne, PA 19087. The personal injury attorneys from Reading now offer a second location where their clients can receive sophisticated legal advice. Wayne offers a central location accessible to all residents of the Main Line, Berks County, and Philadelphia. Call Bill Widing at 610-687-7784 to set up a no obligation consultation at the Wayne office.



Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys represents hundreds of clients every year throughout the region in litigation cases regarding business, discrimination, and sexual harassment issues, as well as all manner of personal injury suits. Besides litigation, the firm provides every day legal counsel in the areas of real estate, estate planning, banking, and more. Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys is excited to expand its service area to cover more of southeastern Pennsylvania by opening a second office in Wayne in addition to their current office in Reading-Wyomissing.



Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys is always growing. The firm was formed in 2000 as a merger between two long-established Berks County firms. Each lawyer at the firm specializes in a specific area of the law, providing clients expert counsel in any issue they experience. The personal injury lawyers in Reading encourage current and prospective clients to contact them at either office with any questions or concerns. The Personal Injury Lawyers at Kozloff Stoudt dedicate themselves to the community they live and work in, maintaining active involvement in non-profit, volunteer, and municipal organizations.



To learn more visit Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys online or call 610-370-6700 in Reading and 610-687-7784 in Wayne.



About The law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys

The law offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, as the result of the merger of two large, respected and successful and historically prominent Berks County firms. They are located in the Spring Ridge area of Berks County, the professional and commercial hub of the Berks/Reading area. For more than 70 years, the lawyers of Kozloff Stoudt have advised and represented individuals, businesses, school districts and municipalities in all aspects of civil law.



For more information please visit http://www.kozloffstoudt.com/.