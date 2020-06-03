Kozloff Stoudt Booking Personal Injury Cases Throughout the Spring Season and Beyond

Wyomissing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Kozloff Stoudt's personal injury attorneys continue to serve Philadelphia and the surrounding region by providing strong legal representation to clients in their time of need. The firm continues to set up appointments and consultations so that individuals can file their claims within the limitations of the law.



The law establishes limitations on when a claim can be filed in the form of a statute of limitations. Once a period of time has elapsed, any potential defendant in a lawsuit is considered free of liability.



Personal injury claims have a statute of limitations of two years in Pennsylvania. In most cases, this means that any individual who wants to file a suit must do so within two years of suffering the injury. Once the statute of limitations expires, most claims an individual files will be dismissed in favor of the defendant, regardless of how clear the defendant's liability might be.



There are exceptions to the statute of limitations in personal injury claims. In some cases, an individual will have two years to file a claim from the time an injury was discovered, rather than from the time it was sustained, allowing a claimant to hold a defendant liable after the two-year time limit. Additionally, if an individual is injured before turning 18, then the statute's deadline will extend to two years after the individual's 18th birthday. Finally, an individual has additional time to file if the accused party leaves the state or hides behind an alias for more than four months. In cases where the defendant is hiding, the time spent in hiding will be added onto the statute, allowing a person to file a claim even after two years have elapsed.



However, despite these strict rules and exceptions to the rules, individuals looking to file a personal injury claim should take steps to build their cases as soon as possible. Acting quickly will allow the claimant to preserve as much evidence as possible. Memories of the incident fade over time, and the longer an individual waits to build their case, the harder it will be to find compelling evidence.



To schedule an appointment with one of Kozloff Stoudt's personal injury lawyers in Philadelphia, visit https://www.kozloffstoudt.com/.



About Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys

The Law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, following the merger of two historically respected and prominent Berks County law firms. The firm is located in the Spring Ridge area of Wyomissing, Berks County, the professional and commercial hub of the Reading area. For decades, the lawyers of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys have advised and represented individuals, businesses, school districts and municipalities in most aspects of civil law.