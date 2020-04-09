Kozloff Stoudt Explores Three Types of Product Liability in Pennsylvania

Wyomissing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Consumers expect products they purchase to be safe to use. Unfortunately, that's not always the case, as a design or manufacturing oversight somewhere down the line can negatively impact people of all ages. In these cases, individuals need to turn to a reliable injury attorney in PA to take action against the responsible parties. In doing so, it's crucial to be familiar with the three types of general product liability in the State of Pennsylvania: manufacturing defects, design defects, and failure to warn.



A manufacturing defect occurs when a product does not adhere to the specifications outlined in the product's usage directions, marketing materials, or general expectation of function. An example of this would be a car's brakes being improperly installed at assembly. A design defect, on the other hand, means the manufacturing wasn't the problem. Instead, the inherent design of the product is flawed from the start. An example of this would be a wheelbarrow that is supposed to move heavy items, but collapses while moving them. While this product isn't intended for consumption, it's reasonable to expect a toddler would put it in their mouth. Failure to warn means the product lacked sufficient notification of dangers associated with the product's intended use, such as a medication bottle with no label that warns the patient about the potentially harmful side effects of taking the medication.



It's imperative to note that there is a statute of limitations of two years from the date of injury for the user to take action for personal injury, wrongful death, or property damage. Individuals who have been subject to product liability in any form need a team of trusted personal injury lawyers in PA and are encouraged to contact Kozloff Stoudt today.



