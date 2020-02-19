Kozloff Stoudt Outlines 3 Ways Their Motorcycle Accident Attorneys Can Help After Sustaining a Motorcycle Accident Injury

Wyomissing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- As warm weather approaches, motorcyclists will soon be hitting the road to enjoy one of the nation's most beloved past times — motorcycle riding. While there has been an increase in public awareness and national campaigns regarding motorcycle safety, motorcyclists are still at higher risk for injuries and fatalities than other drivers on the road.



Individuals who have been involved in a motorcycle accident near Reading are encouraged to seek the counsel and recourse of this firm's injury lawyers, as motorcycle accidents often lead to a bevy of complex issues in their wake.



When a motorcyclist sustains an injury, it can be challenging to determine which insurance company should pay medical bills and compensate for damages. While motorcycle insurance policies issued in Pennsylvania don't cover medical bills incurred from an accident, injured parties have the right to file a personal injury lawsuit against the driver that hit them; litigation that should be navigated by an experienced personal injury lawyer.



A personal injury lawyer can help determine who is at fault for a crash by obtaining copies of police investigative files, speaking with witnesses, or hiring an accident reconstructionist. If the other driver caused an accident, an attorney could help prove that and protect the motorcyclists' rights.



The general public can be divided when it comes to motorcycles and their riders. Some people think that these vehicles are inherently dangerous, and associate prejudices against any person who might own and ride one. But motorcyclists have the same rights as any other driver on the road. So when they suffer an injury, they have the same right to recover. If an accident case does not settle and is tried in front of a jury, a trusted motorcycle accident lawyer can help clarify these rights to the jury succinctly and effectively.



About Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys

The Law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, following the merger of two historically respected and prominent Berks County law firms. The firm is located in the Spring Ridge area of Wyomissing, Berks County, the professional and commercial hub of the Reading area. For decades, the lawyers of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys have advised and represented individuals, businesses, school districts and municipalities in most aspects of civil law.