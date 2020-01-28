Kozloff Stoudt Outlines Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents and Related Personal Injuries

Wyomissing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- As trusted personal injury lawyers servicing Reading, PA, Kozloff Stoudt understands that motorcycling, for many people, is a beloved pastime. However, a pleasant ride can take an ugly turn, resulting in personal injury or tragedy. This firm is familiar with the most common causes of motorcycle accidents, as well as the personal injuries motorists typically sustain from them.



Right-of-way errors and distance misjudgment while making a left turn are among the most common culprits of a fatal crash. Accompanying these circumstances are unsafe lane changes and drivers not being cognisant of blind spots. These are only made worse when a driver is speeding, under the influence, or otherwise driving recklessly.



Even if all drivers are adhering to rules of the road, hazardous conditions such as slippery surfaces or uneven pavement can result in a motorcyclist losing control of their vehicle. This hazard becomes especially prevalent in backroads or near construction sites.



While motorcycle accidents are often tragic, those with no fatalities can result in debilitating personal injuries, including concussions, broken bones, and facial disfigurement. Terms such as "Biker's Arm" and "Road Rash" have also worked their way into the lexicon of motorcycle accidents, referring to common injuries sustained after an accident sends a driver off their vehicle or along the road.



A motorcycle accident can result in permanent injuries, costly medical bills, and lost earnings. Those who have been involved in a motorcycle accident and require a trusted team of motorcycle accident lawyers near Reading are encouraged to contact Kozloff Stoudt today.



About Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys

The Law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, following the merger of two historically respected and prominent Berks County law firms. The firm is located in the Spring Ridge area of Wyomissing, Berks County, the professional and commercial hub of the Reading area. For decades, the lawyers of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys have advised and represented individuals, businesses, school districts and municipalities in most aspects of civil law.