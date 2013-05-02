KP's Carpet Cleaning: Get the Best Rug Cleaning Services in Australia

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- If you are looking for a leading and efficient cleaning specialist that does carpet, tile, rug, mattress, flood restoration, and upholstery, then KP’s Carpet Cleaning is the best option for you. They are in this business for more than 15 years and have many regular and respected clients. Established in the year 1997, Keith Peters and his team have become the primary selection for all the upholstery and carpet cleaning solutions.



They serve in different locations like clubs, schools, pubs, restaurants, retirement villages, child care centers, medical centers, and cinemas. You can judge their efficiency by the fact that they have cleaned commercial carpet of over 1.5 million square meters in the Northern Sydney alone.



They have their rug cleaning workshop situated at 22 Carter Road, in Brookvale at northern beaches of Sydney. In case, you are having any of following rugs including oriental rugs, Persian rugs, acrylic rugs, cotton rugs, wool rugs, silk rugs, or shaggy rugs leave it to them and they will provide you the treatment of rug cleaning they require.



They will offer the precise cleaning procedure for the area rugs and pre inspected for wear, stains, discoloration, pre-existing damage if any, and signs of odors and fading. They will review the suitable cleaning procedure which will be utilized.



After that, they will remove all the dust as well as tiny particles which are deeper within the rug through compressed air. It is much more efficient than just beating or vacuuming the rug. Then they thoroughly vacuum the rug. After that they will clean all the stains, spots, and spills through most sophisticated spotting systems in the industry.



Once they dried up the rugs they will vacuum again to make sure exclusion of all loose particles. Then they will groom and inspect prior to being odor treated or sanitized, and then they are rolled up and ready for them to deliver and for you to collect.



You just need to give them a call to fix an appointment for dropping off the rugs. They also offer you free pick up service if you are a local customer. They are specialist in restoring, cleaning, and protecting diverse rugs types including Acrylic rugs, Afghan rugs, Area rugs, Chinese rugs, Cotton rugs, Oriental rugs, Persian rugs, Silk rugs, Shag Pile rugs, and Wool rugs.



You can also contact KPs Cleaning Services for your other cleaning requirements like Carpet Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Domestic Carpet Cleaning, Flood Restoration, High Pressure Cleaning, Leather Cleaning, Mattress Cleaning, Rug Cleaning, Tile Cleaning, and Upholstery Cleaning.



