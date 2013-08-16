KRA Corporation Recipient of Workforce Development Awards

Fulton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- KRA Corporation was recently recognized for its contributions to workforce development in two separate venues during the month of May. No less than four KRA Corporation representatives received awards as a result of their efforts in the field.



During an Award Luncheon on May 20 at the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals (NAWDP) annual conference in Minneapolis, MN, KRA staff members accepted two of the four Advancing the Profession Awards bestowed by NAWDP honoring “individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession that have benefited workforce investment system customers.”



Beth McCabe, CWDP, Coordinator of Staff Development and Core Services, CTWorks accepted the 2013 Professional Development Award, stating, “One person cannot do it alone, it takes a team. I am blessed working with some amazing staff and partners in North Central Connecticut. My KRA team inspires me, motivates and humbles me; they are talented beyond belief.”



Instructor Supervisor for KRA/VIEW Job Readiness Program (JRP), Tiffany Haynes, received the 2013 Jodi Spiegel Enhancement of Customer Service Award, saying “I am deeply honored to have been selected as the 2013 Recipient. Customer Service is not just something I do, but it is a part of who I am. “



On May 30, 2013, KRA/Camden employees Anita Williams Davis, Program Manager and Indiya Frazier, Outreach Specialist, were honored with awards by the Camden City Mayors Youth Council (MYC) at an Honoree’s Reception held at Camden County Community College. Davis, received two Certificates of Recognition for Corporate Leadership, one from the MYC, and one from the Camden County Board of Freeholders, while Frazier received the MYC’s Young Adult Achievement Award.



KRA President & CEO, Knowlton R. Atterbeary, commented, “We are extremely proud of Ms. Davis’ and Ms. Frazier’s accomplishments and recognition. It’s important to note that they are not required to devote their valuable time and energy to the MYC; they volunteer for this worthy organization that provides Camden’s young people with an active role in addressing issues that affect them”.



About KRA Corporation

Since 1981, KRA Corporation has supported the mission of federal, state, and local agencies that are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and strengthening the communities in which we live. KRA’s mission is simple: we prepare job seekers for tomorrow’s global economy and supply employers with a trained and reliable workforce.



For more information, contact Marcie Dingle at mdingle@kra.com



Media Contact:

Person Name: Marcie Dingle

Company: KRA Corporation

Address: Fulton, Maryland

Email Id: mdingle@kra.com

Website: http://www.kra.com/about-kra-corporation/program-management-team/