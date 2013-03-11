KRAA Security Launches New Mobile Application Security Testing Service for iOS and Android Applications

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The rapid introduction of mobile devices in business and personal use continues to challenge companies to ensure applications are safe and secure. Increasingly sophisticated attacks and threats put your corporate data and customers at very high risk. Mobile application security testing for Android and iOS must be in place in the ever changing world of mobile security.



Our services focus on ensuring security threats are mitigated to protect your customers’ information and your business’s reputation in the dynamically changing mobile arena.



Mobile platforms by default make certain promises about their environment. Development teams should not rely on these promises to protect critical data and code. Architecture review and threat modeling and testing process will includes assessing and documenting security risks in the context of use cases, services, roles and functions unique to your application. The threat modeling is performed in collaboration with your business, engineering, operations and corporate security teams to understand and create the system’s security objectives, threat profile, attacks, vulnerabilities and countermeasures from design to deployment.



Key Benefits:



- Identify security objectives, functionality and context

- Understand threats, attacks and vulnerabilities

- Design countermeasures

- Improve security

- Reduce cost & drive testing

- Security Assessment and Penetration Testing



About KRAA Security

KRAA Security (www.kraasecurity.com) was founded in 2007 to address the security needs of companies in all industries through a combination of Security Consulting Services. KRAA Security’s risk assessment services protect organizations from threats through a combination of preventative measures in Social Media Policy, Application Security, Network Security, Operating System Security and Compliance.



Contact:

Jasmine Jones

KRAA Security

888-572-2911

info@kraasecurity.com

Website: http://www.kraasecurity.com



Latest Book by Gary Bahadur: “Securing the Clicks- Network Security in the Age of Social Media”

Website: http://www.securingsocialmedia.com/book/