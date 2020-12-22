New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The global kraft liner market is forecast to grow at a rate of 6.1% from USD 38.55 billion in 2019 to USD 60.49 billion in 2027. The market of the Kraft liner will be driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry worldwide. It is used for food and beverage packaging where the humidity and cold storage conditions are extreme and provide exceptional efficiency and performance for packaging and packaging lines.



Market Drivers



The increase in exports and imports worldwide due to the increase in industrial productivity will stimulate the Kraft liner market in the years to come. Due to the lightness and the ecological nature of the product, it registers the high demand for packaging. Besides, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry around the world will help the market to develop further.



The leading companies operating across the global Kraft Liner market are listed below:



Smurfit Kappa, Groupo Europac, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Eagle Paper International, Inc., Thai Paper Mill Company Limited, International Paper, Hazel Mercantile Limited, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries, and BillerudKorsnas AB among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Kraft Liner market on the basis of Product, Basis Weight, End-Use Industry, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Unbleached

Bleached



Basis Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Below 200 GSM

200-400 GSM

Above 400 GSM



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Printing

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Regional Outlook



Asia-Pacific represented 60.3% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2019 due to the presence of a substantial number of producers and end user industries. North America has experienced significant growth in production and consumption, thanks to the established packaging industry. The Middle East and Africa market are expected to experience moderate growth in the consumption of corrugated packaging materials due to increased import and export operations in the region. The market is much unsaturated and presents long-term growth opportunities.



