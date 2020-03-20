Kraft Paper Market Big Growth in 2020 : Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Kraft Paper Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa; SCG PACKAGING; Forest Company; International Paper; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A; WestRock Company; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; BillerudKorsnäs; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Genus Paper & Boards Limited.; CTI Paper USA; Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.; among others.



Global kraft paper market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.33% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of bio- degradable packaging and technological advancement in packaging technologies are the factor for the market growth.



Drivers and Restraints of the Kraft Paper market



Market Drivers:



Rising awareness among population about sustainable packaging will accelerate the market growth

Increasing urbanization will also drive the market growth

Various environmental program initiated by government also acts as a market driver

Increasing usage of kraft paper for packaging of different food products is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period



Market Restraints:



Dearth of enforcement of plastic packaging laws in underdeveloped countries will restrain market growth

Large-scale deforestation required for the manufacture of the material will also hamper the market growth



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa; SCG PACKAGING; Forest Company; International Paper; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A; WestRock Company; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; BillerudKorsnäs; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Genus Paper & Boards Limited.; CTI Paper USA; Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.; among others.



In August 2019, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd announced the acquisition of Manitoba kraft paper mill and sawmill. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better services & products to their customer. As part of the agreement, all current employees in Manitoba will be moving to Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Limited and continue to operate in the future



Kraft paper is a sheet or paperboard of higher strength and low resistance to tearing. They are usually made from wood pulp or recycling materials. Usually chemicals are added to this kraft paper so there thickness, strength and durability can be enhanced while maintaining their light weight abilities. Some of the common types of the kraft paper are colored kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, black kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, natural recycled kraft paper and printed craft paper. They are widely used in application such as sacks, envelopes, bags & pouches, composite cans, cartons among others.







Kraft Paper MARKET Segmentation:



By Product



Specialty Kraft Paper

Sack Kraft Paper



By Grade Type



Bleached

Unbleached



By Finish Type



Glazed

Finished



By Application



Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Envelopes

Corrugated Sheets

Composite Cans

Cartons



By End- User



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

Other



By Type



Virgin Natural Kraft Paper

Natural Recycled Kraft Paper

Black Kraft Paper

Colored Kraft Paper

White or Bleached Kraft Paper

Printed Kraft Paper



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Kraft Paper market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.



To comprehend Kraft Paper market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Kraft Paper market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kraft Paperare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Kraft Paper Manufacturers



Kraft Paper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Kraft Paper Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



