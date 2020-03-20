Kraft Paper Market Big Growth in 2020 : Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Others

Global kraft paper market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.33% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of bio- degradable packaging and technological advancement in packaging technologies are the factor for the market growth.
Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Kraft Paper Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.; Nordic Paper; Oji Holdings Corporation; Canfor; Segezha Group; Gascogne; Natron-Hayat d.o.o.; Mondi; Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa; SCG PACKAGING; Forest Company; International Paper; COPAMEX; Primo Tedesco S.A; WestRock Company; Fujian Qingshan Paper Co., Ltd.; BillerudKorsnäs; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Genus Paper & Boards Limited.; CTI Paper USA; Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc.; among others.
The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Kraft Paper market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Quality and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to offer you an exceptional market research report for your niche.
Drivers and Restraints of the Kraft Paper market
Market Drivers:
Rising awareness among population about sustainable packaging will accelerate the market growth
Increasing urbanization will also drive the market growth
Various environmental program initiated by government also acts as a market driver
Increasing usage of kraft paper for packaging of different food products is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period
Market Restraints:
Dearth of enforcement of plastic packaging laws in underdeveloped countries will restrain market growth
Large-scale deforestation required for the manufacture of the material will also hamper the market growth
Competitive Analysis:
The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.
In August 2019, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd announced the acquisition of Manitoba kraft paper mill and sawmill. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better services & products to their customer. As part of the agreement, all current employees in Manitoba will be moving to Canadian Kraft Paper Industries Limited and continue to operate in the future
Kraft paper is a sheet or paperboard of higher strength and low resistance to tearing. They are usually made from wood pulp or recycling materials. Usually chemicals are added to this kraft paper so there thickness, strength and durability can be enhanced while maintaining their light weight abilities. Some of the common types of the kraft paper are colored kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, black kraft paper, white or bleached kraft paper, natural recycled kraft paper and printed craft paper. They are widely used in application such as sacks, envelopes, bags & pouches, composite cans, cartons among others.
Kraft Paper MARKET Segmentation:
By Product
Specialty Kraft Paper
Sack Kraft Paper
By Grade Type
Bleached
Unbleached
By Finish Type
Glazed
Finished
By Application
Bags & Pouches
Sacks
Envelopes
Corrugated Sheets
Composite Cans
Cartons
By End- User
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Building & Construction
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Electronics & Electricals
Other
By Type
Virgin Natural Kraft Paper
Natural Recycled Kraft Paper
Black Kraft Paper
Colored Kraft Paper
White or Bleached Kraft Paper
Printed Kraft Paper
The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Kraft Paper market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.
To comprehend Kraft Paper market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Kraft Paper market is analyzed across major global regions.
North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kraft Paperare as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year to 2026
Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:
Kraft Paper Manufacturers
Kraft Paper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Kraft Paper Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
