Kraft Papers Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027

The preference for biodegradable and sustainable packaging is growing with increasing awareness regarding the negative impact of packaging solutions on the environment, due to use of plastic and other such non-biodegradable products among the consumers and growing preference for paper based packaging. Consumers are turning their loyalties towards eco-friendly products. Kraft paper is one such product which is used for packaging nowadays, as they do not draw any negative impact on environment. Kraft papers are produced using kraft process. Various fibres can be used in the kraft process. These papers are relatively coarse and have high tensile strength. Kraft papers are available in various textures and colors.



Kraft papers are used in various industries such as food, bakery, and others, for packaging purpose. Kraft papers are used for producing carryout bags, grocery and shopping bags, butcher wrap, multiwall shipping sacks, and gift wrappers. Kraft papers are available in a variety of types, such as bleached, unbleached, sack, and specialty kraft papers. Due to high sulfur ratio and less lignin content, kraft papers are stronger than any other paper used for packaging purposes. The outlook for the global kraft papers market is anticipated to be positive over the forecast period due to aforementioned reasons.



Global kraft papers market: Dynamics



Paper based packaging has gained prominence in recent years, with the emergence of modern packaging ideas where shelf life, visual appeal and brand identity occupy premiere state. Kraft paper packaging products provide all these advantages. The main advantage of kraft paper is that it can be produced using wider range of fibres. Variety of woods can be used for the kraft process. This factor is expected to facilitate growth of the global kraft papers market, over the next decade. Also, kraft papers are eco-friendly, provide excellent product packaging, are easy to stack and above all, they are easy to dispose of. These factors are expected to boost the global kraft papers market over the forecast period. With increasing focus on green packaging and consumer awareness, the kraft papers are gaining ground, with growing applications in the packaging industry.



Various industries including food & beverage, electronics, cosmetics, personal care, textile and others kraft papers as packaging products. This is expected to drive the global kraft papers market over the next ten years. Kraft papers are recyclable and can be used further. Kraft papers provides lightweight packaging, and are easy to transport. These factors are anticipated to drive the global kraft papers market over the forecast period. Kraft papers are primarily used for the production of corrugated and cardboard boxes, which are widely used packaging products. It is expected to drive the global kraft papers market growth, over the forecast period. The factors which might hamper the growth of global kraft papers market are hike in price of kraft paper, and ongoing efforts to tackle deforestation.



Global kraft papers market: Segmentation



On the basis of product type, the global kraft papers market has been segmented as:



-Specialty kraft paper

-Sack kraft paper



On the basis of grades, the global kraft papers market has been segmented as:



-Bleached

-Unbleached

-Coated

-Uncoated



On the basis of application, the global kraft papers market has been segmented as:



-Corrugated boxes

-Grocery & shopping bags

-Multiwall sacks

-Carryout bags

-Others



On the basis of end use industry, the global kraft papers market has been segmented as:



-Food & beverages

-Electronics

-Construction

-Cosmetics and personal care

-Textile

-Others



Based on regions, the global kraft papers market is divided into seven regions namely:



-North America

-Western Europe

-Asia-pacific except Japan (APEJ)

-Eastern Europe

-Latin America

-Middle-east and Africa (MEA)

-Japan



Global kraft papers market: Regional Outlook



The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness average growth as the markets already reached a saturation level. The APEJ and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to drive the global kraft papers market over the forecast period due to growth in industrial activities in the regions, especially in China and India are expected to offer lucrative opportunity. Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are expected to register moderate growth in global kraft papers market due to growing food industry in the region. Japan already has the highest rate of recycling of paper products in the world. Therefore, Japan is expected to register sluggish growth in its kraft papers market.



Global kraft papers market: Key Players



Few of the key players operating in the global kraft papers market are -



-WestRock Company

-Mondi Group Plc.

-Canfor Corporation

-Natron-Hayat d.o.o.

-International Paper Company

-DS Smith Plc

-others