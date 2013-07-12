Kramer of Seinfeld Gets Ordained with the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- As reported by the New York Daily News and the Daily News and hereby confirmed by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the inspiration for the Kramer character on Seinfeld portrayed by Michael Richards, Kenny Kramer has become an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church.



Official Marriage Officiant Certificate on File With New York City "CLICK HERE"



New York Daily News Article "CLICK HERE"



Official Universal Life Church World Headquarters Blog "CLICK HERE"



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is equally proud of each and everyone of their Ministers, but every once and a while someone of interest comes a long, a public figure so to speak. For example: ex-Presidents, country western singers, Hollywood actors or actresses, professional athletes and recently guess who showed up if not thee real Kramer, inspiration for the Kramer of Seinfeld fame. Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters had this to say:



"Welcome Aboard Reverend Kramer, next time you are in my neck of the woods we need to go grocery shopping so you can teach me how to shop for fruit."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com