Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- In the ongoing saga of the recalled DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits, a California judge has ruled that the March ruling that awarded of $8.3 million to Loren Kransky will hold. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) biomedical arm DePuy had requested a new trial following the March trial in Los Angeles. In the original case, the jury found that the DePuy ASR hip implants were designed with defects and caused injuries to Kransky, a former Montana prison guard. DePuy announced in April that it would attempt to overturn the decision. DePuy had requested for a stay on the judgment and for the ability to file an appeal without bond. Judge J. Stephen Czuleger denied the request for a new trial and upheld the decision of the jury. Law360.com reports that the appeal was denied on the grounds that Kransky had provided sufficient evidence that the product were, in fact, defective.



This Los Angeles superior court ruling was the first major blow to DePuy in the ongoing legal battle over the DePuy ASR hip replacement system. DePuy faces over ten thousand cases regarding the metal-on-metal hip replacement implants. DePuy has gotten contradictory verdicts in California and Illinois, with a bellwether multi-district case regarding the implants coming up in Toledo, Ohio soon. Csengeri Law is available to answer questions regarding the DePuy ASL hip replacement implant as well as other recalled, defective and dangerous metal on metal implants. Steve Csengeri, founder of Csengeri Law, is an expert on the laws and legalities surrounding these dangerous devices. Steve Csengeri successfully forced biomedical giant Zimmer into the first settlement for their defective Durom Cup. The settlement in question was over Csengeri’s own defective implant. From there forward Csengeri Law has been devoted to helping patients with defective, recalled and damaging implants understand their legal rights.



More information on the DePuy ASR hip replacement lawsuits is available at the Csengeri Law website.



