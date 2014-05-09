Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Kratos) is a leading provider of technology and solutions for national security platforms and programs. The company offers products, solutions and services in engineering, manufacturing and system integration. Its solutions include weapons systems life-cycle support and sustainment, missile, rocket and weapons system test and evaluation, military weapon range operations and technical services, missile and rocket mission launch services, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, modeling and simulation, and advanced network engineering. It offers solutions for government and commercial customers in the areas of IT, public safety and security, defense engineering, and weapon systems solutions. It principally serves the US government and federal government agencies, state and local agencies. Kratos is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc.



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United States

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