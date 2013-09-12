Krav Maga Revolution at Gym Victus

Queanbeyan, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- In late 2013 Gym Victus will be taking the significant step in transforming many of its primary programs to focus towards the combat system of Krav Maga. New programs will officially start on the 30th September (http://www.gymvictus.com.au/krav-maga.html ).



Gym Victus is evolving with the Krav Maga system as a positive step forward to further develop combat training techniques and provide a pathway for participants to further develop and gauge progress through a formal system and grading opportunities.



Krav Maga is a contact combat system. It could be, but generally not, referred to as a martial art. The philosophy of Krav Maga is based upon a combination of boxing, Muay Thai, traditional martial arts and significantly maximise fitness and athletic abilities to become most effective in applying techniques. Krav Maga is a simple outcome based contact combat system. It is in line with the Bruce Lee philosophy with focus towards a holistic limitless method based on simplicity and increased athletic capabilities.



Krav Maga provides a grading system much like what you would see with traditional martial arts.



Depending on the organisation this can vary (Gym Victus is an affiliate of the Krav Maga Alliance) but universally accepted is the levels and belt grading system. Grading days and the progression system provide a target for civilians to train towards. Krav Maga grading is a serious test of physical and mental ability, including strength, endurance and technique. Gym Victus is about results based training, and utilising a grading system is an effective method of client progression and motivation.



The Krav Maga program at Gym Victus is quite unique as it will be complimented and work in conjunction with aligned programs to further develop students. Boxing Boot Camp and FightFit programs will provide a pathway for elite levels of fitness and conditioning, and boxing and kickboxing will provide a specific focus towards elements of Krav Maga.



About Gym Victus

Gym Victus is an official affiliate with the Krav Maga Alliance based in Los Angeles, USA. Gym Victus is a traditional gymnasium based in Queanbeyan, New South Wales (Australia). Information on Gym Victus can be found at http://www.gymvictus.com.au



For further enquiries and information regarding Krav Maga at Gym Victus please contact facility owner and manager Gavin Stone at the following details:



Gavin Stone, Gym Victus owner/manager

Ph - +61 406 687 893

E- admin@gymvictus.com.au

W – http://www.gymvictus.com.au

1/42 Stephens Rd

Queanbeyan, 2620

NSW, Australia