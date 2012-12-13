Kredit Kort Guide Announces All-New Unbiased Reviews and Comparisons

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Kredit Kort Guide (http://www.kredittkortguide.no) has an excellent reputation not only in its home country of Norway but throughout Scandinavia and North America for providing unbiased, independent consumer advice on a range of personal finance matters, including credit cards, personal loans and small loans (kredittkortguide.no/forbrukslan). The site is regularly updated as the products enter new cycles, and they have recently announced a raft of new reviews across all their key areas.



With the blog keeping Kredit Kort Guide users happy with its high quality original editorials on financial trends and key issues in the mean-time, newcomers can already find a highly developed league table of previously reviewed items summarised on the site, replete with high quality imagery, a list of the key advantages, the APR and the credit limit. The league table is organised according to what score each card receives overall in the review, which is written in jargon-free language and kept free of much of the density that can make these insights difficult to read.



The new reviews include Re: Member, 365 Direct and the Bank of Norway, as well as regularly updated ‘featured cards with favourable terms’ which keep users abreast of the latest deals and special offers on credit cards from Flexi, Gebyrfri and Santander, among others.



A spokesperson for the site was excited about the new launches, “As Northern Europe’s primary source of independent consumer advice online, we are dedicated to making sure we are always on the leading edge. Many of these new terms and offers are made with a mind to attracting those whose current credit card agreements are soon to expire, and so we anticipate a flood of individuals returning to the site determined to find what the new best deal will be. Our format makes it easier than most other sites because we place a strong emphasis on brevity without compromising the key details. We try to separate our editorial considerations, for which we have a blog, from the core information that will affect consumer decision making, and we’ve found this to be a highly successful approach.”



About Kredit Kort Guide

Kredit Kort Guide is Norway’s biggest credit card guide, with consumer advice on credit cards, small loans and gas cards in the form of editorial content, reviews, advice on terms and conditions, card comparison and similar insight on consumer loans and small loans. For more information, please visit: http://www.kredittkortguide.no