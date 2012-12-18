Kredit Kort Guide Provides New Insight Into Credit Card and Loan Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- In a time of global economic downturn, countries like Norway, Finland and Sweden have come away relatively unscathed, and this is demonstrated by the continuing demand for high-quality consumer advice on personal loans, credit cards and small loans. The people there are still spending and considering these as valid lifestyle options. KreditKortGuide.no is the region’s largest free credit card and loan advisor, and has recently launched a blog (http://www.kredittkortguide.no/forbrukslan) filled with high quality, original editorials aimed at addressing the lifestyle element of personal finance.



The blog addresses issues such as refinancing credit card debt, when and how to choose between a credit card and a personal loan, advice on breaking expensive habits for young people, as well as listed content such as ‘7 reasons to get a credit card’.



Kredit Kort Guide has instigated the move as part of their commitment to users who are so used to using only one part of the three-fold consumer advice they offer they may not consider the other options as carefully as may be prudent. By analysing trends in their data, they have determined that this editorial content should be kept separate from the reviews, and the strategy has proven successful.



A spokesperson explained the move to create this kind of content, “When we became Northern Europe’s biggest provider of consumer credit card and loan advice, we realised that we had a broad base of individuals who had come to trust us for our no-nonsense style and ability to deliver concise insight. It seemed a natural extension of what we do to begin providing this kind of editorial content, because it was clear that there was a need for advice not just on which credit card is the best, but why it could be advantageous to have a credit card, or when it is appropriate to use a credit card or to take out a personal loan instead. We had been helping people make the best decision without helping them consider whether or not it was in fact the right decision for their circumstances. The blog allows us to do that.”



About Kredit Kort Guide

Kredit Kort Guide is Norway’s biggest credit card guide, with consumer advice on credit cards, small loans and gas cards in the form of editorial content, reviews, advice on terms and conditions, card comparison and similar insight on consumer loans and small loans. For more information, please visit: http://www.kredittkortguide.no