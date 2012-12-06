Kreditt Kort Guide Provides Unbiased Information About Loans and Credit Cards

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- It’s easy to be spoiled for choice in the Norwegian credit card and loan market. There are a huge number of financial services providers offering an even larger number of these products to consumers. It’s a very competitive marketplace, and there are a lot of interesting deals available, however it can be very difficult for consumers to find them because of the large amount of choice in the market.



One Norwegian financial services website that has been getting a lot of attention recently is KredittKortGuide.no. This website is dedicated to providing impartial and unbiased reviews of loans and credit cards available in Norway. KredittKortGuide.no has built a substantial reputation on the valuable information they make available to their site visitors. They have recently noticed that many American based Norwegians are using the site to get financial information.



KredittKortGuide.no provides extremely detailed descriptions of each credit card or loan offer, fully discussing both the benefits and the drawbacks. The site also gives all the essential details that consumers need to know about each offer, such as interest rates, loan repayment periods, and interest free periods, along with other vital information.



In addition to the credit card and loan reviews, the site is also full of a wealth of useful editorial content about consumer financial services. There are many articles dealing with subjects such as reasons to get a credit card, how to refinance credit card debt, the best credit card to use on a holiday, and more.



A spokesperson for the site said: “We aim to be an all encompassing source of information about consumer credit cards and loans in the Norwegian market. We cover small, short term loans and longer term, larger loans, as well as a wide array of credit cards. Our goal is specifically to review consumer financial services impartially, without any bias. That means we’re completely happy to pass on the bad things about the loans and credit cards we review, as well as the positives. We review each credit card and loan in detail, so that our site visitors can make an informed and educated choice. We also have a wide range of useful articles on the site, each dedicated to informing and educating about a particular loan or credit card related topic.”



About KredittKortGuide.no

KredittKortGuide.no is a site dedicated to comparing Norwegian loans and credit cards. It provides unbiased, objective reviews of a range of consumer financial products.



For more information please visit http://www.KredittKortGuide.no