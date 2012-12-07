KredittKortGuide.no Gives North American Norwegian Valuable Information on the Credit Card and Loan Market

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The consumer financial services market is one of the most competitive in the world, especially in Scandinavian countries like Norway. Banks and other financial services companies compete incredibly hard in order to gain custom for products like credit cards and consumer loans. Despite this, consumers can occasionally have difficulties finding the right loan for them. The key to solving this problem is knowledge. The more educated consumers are about the financial services market, the better deals they can find.



One Norwegian financial services website that has been getting a lot of attention recently is KredittKortGuide.no. This site has built a huge reputation for helping consumers learn more about what is available to them in the Norwegian financial services market and guiding them towards the best possible deal. Although initially intended purely for the domestic market the site has gained a large following among Norwegians living in North America.



The site contains a huge number of details about the various credit cards available to people living in Norway, as well as information about various types of loans. Each financial services offering is carefully graded in an impartial way, in order to provide maximum value for the consumer.



The site rates financial services from both large name banks and more niche providers, including Bank Norwegian, Santander and Real Finans.



There is also a section that deals specifically with credit cards that give a discount on petrol. Petrol is particularly expensive in Norway, and it makes up a large proportion of consumer expenditure. This makes the money saving information on KredittKortGuide.no particularly valuable for Norwegian consumers.



A spokesperson for the site said: “It’s insane how many people in Norway are paying far too much on their credit card interest, loan repayments and fuel. Most people simply aren’t aware of the huge range of deals out there. Shopping around can be incredibly time consuming and difficult to fit into a busy lifestyle. Here at KredittKortGuide.no, we’ve put together a full rundown of credit card, small loans and consumer loans available in Norway. We’ve carefully examined each offering, with the aim of giving our site visitors an impartial guide to the state of the financial services market in Norway today. KredittKortGuide.no is a comprehensive source of credit card and loan information, and our aim is for consumers to use the site to get the very best deal possible.”



