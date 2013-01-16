Kresge Contracting Receives 2012 Best of Columbus Award for Fifth Time in Five Years

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies local companies that have achieved exceptional success in marketing and enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. For the fifth consecutive year, Kresge Contracting has been selected for the 2012 Best of Columbus Award in the Kitchen Remodeling category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA).



Kresge Contracting is a remodelling firm who bring to bear their diverse expertise on custom remodelling projects such as kitchens, bathrooms and basements to help individuals looking for outstanding refits to increase the beauty and equity of their homes. The team consists of interior designers, materials expediters and project managers, all of whom can assist at different phases of the project from concept to completion.



Their business sees them regularly managing basement, bathroom and kitchen remodels in Columbus Ohio, where they have won the Best of Columbus Award for five years straight. The award is based on a variety of criteria putting quality rather than quantity first, and when judges were invited to view this stunning kitchen remodel in Columbus Ohio, there was little doubt they would once again come out best in show.



A spokesperson for Kresge Contracting said of the award, “We are known as a company who do award winning work, and this award allows us to maintain that reputation, as opposed to being a company who did award winning work. It shows that our commitment to always improve best practices in supply, delivery and customer service have been successful over the years, and that we are a dynamic company who can respond to the needs of the market while at the same time retaining our core values and quality of service. We hope to continue to provide outstanding kitchens, bathrooms and basements throughout Columbus, Ohio to all who require such services. As five consecutive years should show, we are the best in the business at what we do.”



About Kresge Contracting

Kresge Contracting, Inc. offers custom solutions for complete remodeling. Their team helps you set your goal and define your style, using different areas of expertise to complete the diverse phases of any remodeling project. They work with the best subcontractors and suppliers to give our customers the highest quality services and products. For more information, please visit: http://www.kresgecontracting.com