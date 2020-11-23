Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Krill Meal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Krill Meal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Krill Meal. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SipCarp (Romania) ,Qrill (Norway),Shandong Keruier Biological Company (China),La Merced (United States),Qingdao Kangjing (China),Beijing Jin-Ye (China),Interrybflot (Ukraine),Bacarel and Company Limited (United Kingdom),CYT INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Singapore),Sunflower Enterprise (United States),A-Bank Co.,Ltd (South Korea).



Krill meal is a specialty feed ingredient, which is made up of small shrimp-like crustacean, Krill. Ithas been manufactured by the companies for more than 10 years. Krill meal is a rich source of protein and more than 200,000 tons of krill meal is transported worldwide. Although there are more than 80 species of krill and currently only 6 species of krill are fished,but the two major species of krill meal is Euphausia superba and Euphausia Pacifica.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Krill Meal Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trends:

Growing use in the pharmaceutical segment



Market Drivers:

Ease of availability of this product in the market

Increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with it

Rise in seafood trade propelling the demand



Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of various alternate protein feeds which includes fish meal and soybean meal



Opportunities

Various ongoing research in krill meal

Development of innovative products as a source of protein



The Global Krill Meal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Food Grade Krill Meal, Feed Grade Krill Meal), Application (Human consumption, Aquarium, Aquaculture feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical Stores, Online Stores), Lifecycle (Starter feed, Grower feed, Finisher feed, Brooder feed)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Krill Meal Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



