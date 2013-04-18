Kris Radish Announces 'A Grand Day to Get Lost'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Popular novelist Kris Radish transports her legion of readers to the lush, sometimes dangerous, and always captivating scrub country of Central Florida with the same emotional depth, sense of humor, and lust for life that has helped her carve out her own genre, "Broads Who Have Been There." Her ninth novel, A Grand Day to Get Lost, explores new emotional and physical territory as Radish resurrects a literary icon, uncovers a secret world of writers, pours a few glasses of whiskey and introduces a group of characters you will not soon forget. A wrong turn down a remote Florida backwoods highway turns into the ride of a lifetime for Emily Weaver, a university librarian, when she mysteriously discovers a manuscript written by Pulitzer Prize winning author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, dated years after the beloved author's death. Emily unwittingly begins a treasure hunt in a world that is as beautiful as it is dangerous, and it is a hunt that could not only change her life, but the landscape of the entire literary world. Is it really possible that the renowned author of The Yearling faked her own death in 1953?



Parading through the scrub country in Rawlings's seemingly fresh footsteps, Emily must separate fact from fiction as she discovers more than one secret world, opens up her heart to new friendships and challenges, encounters ghosts from the past, and puts her own life in danger to uncover the truth.



A Grand Day to Get Lost not only resurrects a bold literary icon but also explores the emotional landscape of loss, survival, and forgiveness in a world where anything is possible for those who dare to risk and follow their dreams.



"Cross Creek belongs to the wind and the rain, to the sun and the seasons, to the cosmic secrecy of seed, and above all, to time."



Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings - Cross Creek – 1942



About the Author: Kris Radish

Kris Radish is the author of Tuesday Night Miracles, Hearts on a String, The Shortest Distance Between Two Women, Searching for Paradise in Parker, P.A., The Sunday List of Dreams, Annie Freeman's Fabulous Traveling Funeral, Dancing Naked at the Edge of Dawn, The Elegant Gathering of White Snows and two non-fiction books. She lives near St. Petersburg, Florida and is also the co-owner of the Wine Madonna wine lounge where she hosts book clubs and special book events and where she also samples all of the non-book products. She is working on her next novel, a familial mystery littered with historical fiction.



A Radish Books Original ebook and Paperback / Publication date - April 1, 2013



ISBN ISBN-13: 978-0615781716 Price - ebook - $6.99 / Softcover $15 / 420 pages

Book available April 3, 2014 - Radish Books Imprint