Kris-Tech Wire Publishes Analysis of Surging Copper Wire Demand

Rome, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- With all of the talk about fiber optic cable being so much faster than copper, it can seem as though copper wiring is obsolete. In reality, production of copper wire and cable is surging. This is because it is essential for many applications that have nothing to do with data transmission.



"Copper wire is experiencing a boom in many industries. One that stands out is the solar panel industry, which uses it both for panels and for connecting those panels to batteries and other structures," said Jacob Panzer of Kris-Tech Wire (http://www.kristechwire.com/).



In many cases, this type of wiring is used in applications that, when carefully thought about, make perfect sense. However, since the wiring is hidden behind panels and within housings, it's easy to forget about. This is the main reason that there is an incorrect perception that copper is on its way out.



According to a chart put out by Tano Capital, 49 percent of copper wire is used in construction. There, it is still the definite king for power transmission. It can handle currents with little energy loss and with great resistance to overheating. "Copper is almost always the safest choice for transmitting electricity in buildings, homes, and other construction applications," said Panzer. "It's also very resistant to corrosion, so copper used for this purpose will last for decades before replacement even needs to be considered."



Another big destination for copper is consumer electronics, which make up 20 percent of the demand for the material. There, tiny copper wires transmit electricity as well as data. "The thin lines on a circuit board are actually made of a form of copper wire," Panzer explained. "These traces transmit data in the form of electrical pulses that are understood by the processors in the device."



Industrial machinery, appliances, and municipal uses make up the rest of the current demand for copper. According to Panzer, this type of wiring has unique requirements. "Even though this type of wire isn't meant for harsh environments, it can have exacting specifications," he said. "Specialized corrosion resistance treatments and insulation types are often required. The insulation itself often must be able to withstand stresses like high humidity, which are present when electrical cable is buried or used in humid buildings."



One such application involves placing a length of wire alongside buried utility pipes. These wires don't have to conduct electricity in most cases, but instead are used to allow the easy detection of pipes that are made of PVC or ceramic materials. Such detection allows pipe-marking services like Ms. Dig to do their jobs quickly and easily.



