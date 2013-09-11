Kriser's Named to 2013 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- For three consecutive years, Kriser’s has been recognized by Inc. magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at America’s independent entrepreneurs, and Kriser’s, a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food, supplies and grooming, ranked No. 125 among retail companies.



“As we continue to grow, our strength lies in the top-quality products and services we offer, as well as the informative, one-of-a-kind, in-store experience our customers receive,” said Brad Kriser, founder and CEO. “It’s our mission to provide pet parents with the proper education and resources they need to help maintain a healthy and active lifestyle for their pets.”



Kriser’s has opened 20 stores across the nation since its founding in 2006, with 10 locations in Chicago, five locations in Southern California, five locations in Denver and plans for several additional openings in the near future.



Often referred to by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” Kriser’s provides the very best, all-natural products in each of its stores. All products sold are carefully selected by Brad Kriser and are endorsed as “Kriser’s Approved” after an extensive review. The Kriser’s seal of approval guarantees there is no corn, soy or by-products in any of the consumables, meaning customers can be confident they are buying the best for their pets. Kriser’s stores also offer an unparalleled educational shopping experience, as the Kriser’s staff is comprehensively trained to thoroughly educate customers on the products. Customers who frequent the store can trust that the Kriser’s goal is to help their pets live a long, healthy life. Kriser’s also provides grooming services in all locations.



"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” said Eric Schurenberg, editor of Inc.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2013. For more information about Kriser’s stores, products and history, please visit www.krisers.com.



About Kriser’s

Kriser’s, which is often referred by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” is a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food, supplies and grooming. Kriser’s was recently named Best Overall Multi-Unit Pet Retailer at the 2013 Global Pet Expo and for the second consecutive year, Best Pet Store in Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” edition. Kriser’s also won Best Pet Supplies in the 2012 Denver A-List, as well as the Best Earth Changer award in the 2011 edition of Los Angeles Magazine’s “Best of LA.” Since 2006, Kriser’s has opened ten locations around Chicago, five locations in Southern California and five locations in Denver, with plans for several additional openings. The Kriser’s model is based on providing an unparalleled pet store experience by educating consumers about the importance of pet health and offering a clean and inviting store layout. Founded by lifelong pet owner, Brad Kriser, the company is committed to improving standards of the pet industry. In 1999 Brad Kriser was introduced to all-natural pet food and soon saw the difference it made for his dog. Brad is an advocate of the healthy pet movement and personally reviews products before they are carried in stores. In addition to carrying a large variety of different brands of all-natural food and treats, Kriser’s also offers grooming services and a wide selection of toys and supplies. For more information please visit http://www.krisers.com. Follow Kriser’s on Twitter at http://twitter.com/kriserspets or become a fan on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/kriserspets.