Kriser's Is Recognized as Best Pet Supply Store in Chicago and Denver

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Kriser’s, a Chicago-based multi-unit retailer specializing in all-natural pet food and supplies, was recently selected as Best Pet Supply Store in the annual Best of Chicago rankings and Best Pet Supply Company on the Denver A-List. These awards represent a growing interest in natural pet foods and supplies that are typically unavailable through larger pet retailers. In both cities, Kriser’s was a clear leader in its category, based on the votes of local citizens. Results are available online at chicagoreader.com/chicago/BestOf and denveralist.cityvoter.com.



“To receive these awards from our customers and communities is a true honor,” says Brad Kriser, founder and CEO. “We are firm believers in the benefits of our products and services and it’s very humbling to receive such an award. Our goal is to deliver high-quality pet food and supplies to help all pets stay as happy and healthy as possible.” Click on the link for more information on pet stores in Los Angeles.



Kriser’s, which opened its first store in Chicago in 2006, has grown steadily by staying focused on the all-natural pet market. Often referred by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” the retailer currently has 12 store locations throughout Chicago, Southern California and Denver, with plans on adding four more before the year’s end. Click on the link for more information on pet stores in Chicago.



For more information about Kriser's pet stores, products and history, please visit www.krisers.com.



About Kriser’s

Kriser’s, often referred by its customers as the “Whole Foods for pets,” is a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food and supplies. Since 2006, Kriser’s has opened seven locations around Chicago, four locations in Southern California and one location in Denver, with plans for several additional openings. The Kriser’s model is based on providing an unparalleled pet store experience by educating consumers about the importance of pet health and offering a clean and inviting store layout. Founded by lifelong pet owner, Brad Kriser, the company is committed to improving standards of the pet industry. In 1999 Brad Kriser was introduced to all-natural pet food and soon saw the difference it made for his dog. Brad is an advocate of the healthy pet movement and personally reviews products before they are carried in stores. In addition to carrying a large variety of different brands of all-natural food and treats, Kriser’s also offers grooming services and a wide selection of toys and supplies.



For more information please visit www.krisers.com.



