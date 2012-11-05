Krishan Agarwal Announced That Melrose.com's 5th Anniversary Celebration Will Continue and Mega Discounts on Luxury Watches Will Be Applicable for the Entire Month

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's founder and President, Krishan Agarwal has widened the opportunity for watch enthusiasts by announcing the continuation of discount offers on luxury watches. Not so long ago, in an interview with Reuters, Krishan publicized the news of increased sales record of the company. Also in that interview Krishan Agarwal delighted the watch lovers across the globe by announcing mega discounts on his store's luxury and pristine wrist watches. Now, for the entire month watch lovers can buy their desired luxury watches at special discounted prices. Where Melrose has already proven to the world its superiority by becoming USA's #1 retailing site, Krishan Agarwal's announcement like this is conducive for his website to reserve the top berth of the retailing industry.



Founder and President of Melrose.com said in a Interview with Reuters, “ We don't believe in celebrating success for a short span. Our broken sales record of Mens Rolex watches and Ladies Rolex watches is the result of our team's continuous hardship to bring the most searched after watches models at our online store. Also the completion of 5 years in this competitive market has given us the confidence that we can indeed become the world's #1 online store. The dual success of our 5 years of completion in the market and the 25% increased sales record, both these achievements would not have been possible without our clientele. So, as a token of acknowledgment we are glad to offer our elite range of luxury watches at special discounted rates. The opportunity to bag some of the most elegant watches would be with the watch lovers for the entire month of October. All new and old customers are welcome at our one stop shop and we promise we would do our best to fulfill your luxury watch needs. “



It is just the life time opportunity for those who have been dreaming all their life to buy an extra-ordinary luxury watch at ordinary price. Discounts at melrose.com is available on each and every timeline. Whether it is the Rolex Datejust, which remains the most recognized luxury watch in history or the Rolex President which is the epitome of class and elegance, comprehensive discounts can be availed by the online buyers at all Rolex and other brand's writ watches. All pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. The website has a colossal inventory of watches from the world's best brands and offers a wide range of wrist watches for both men and women.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.