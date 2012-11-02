Krishan Agarwal Announces Colossal Discounts on Luxury Watches on the Event of 5th Anniversary of Melrose.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Rolex Vendor, Melrose.com’s founder and president Krishan Agarwal has made a huge announcement on this last Monday. On the grand event of the 5th anniversary of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal has given an amazing gift to the watch lovers by announcing humongous discounts on Rolex watches. It was an astonishing statement from the founder of Melrose when he proclaimed up to $2000 off on popular models of Rolex watches. Though the discount offers on the luxury watches of Rolex are too huge, still Melrose’s President has not stinted to present lucrative deals on other pivotal brand wrist watches.



The 34 year old President and founder of Melrose.com stated, “ I feel overwhelmed to witness that how our retailing company has surpassed all the market players in the last five years. And today in the special event on our company’s 5 anniversary, we also came across an another great news from the sources that our website is now the world’s 604th largest retailing e-shop. All these reasons have given us a change to offer our customers with something amazing. From today only, our valued online buyers can avail up to $2000 off on popular watch models of Rolex. Also various models of Cartier Watches and Omega Watches can also be bagged at significantly discounted rates. I hope our new offering would give all the watch enthusiasts a chance to celebrate with us. “



Limited period discounts are also applicable on selected models of Breitling Watches which are in vogue. Melrose.com is one of the largest online retailers of both men's and women's pre-owned Rolex watches in the world. All of their watches are adjusted for timing prior to shipment and must pass stringent tests to meet over 50 additional quality specifications. Comprehensive warranty period on all watches and 30 days product exchange offer are also few things which no other online store offers other than Melrose.com.



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex Watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com