Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) shares over potential securities laws violations by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) concerning whether a series of statements by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Krispy Kreme Doughnuts reported that its Total Revenue rose from $403.22 million for the 52 weeks period that need don January 29, 2012 to $435.84 million for the 53 weeks period that ended on Feb. 3, 2013, while its respective Net Income declined from $166.27 million to $20.78 million.



Shares of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts grew from $7.07 per share in late 2012 to as high as $26.59 per share on November 21, 2013.



Then on December 2, 2013, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts reported its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2014. Among other things, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts also issued its preliminary fiscal 2015 guidance.



Shares of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts declined from $26.59 per share on November 21, 2013, to $18.89 per share on December 10, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com