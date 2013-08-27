Kristen Gwaltney Team Provides Superior Real Estate Services

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The real estate market in Clarksville and the surrounding area is often-times volatile, which makes it difficult for buyers and sellers to navigate the market. The Kristin Gwaltney Team is there to guide clients through market fluctuations and provides superior real estate services.



From email alerts and newsletters to home valuation services, firm agents are there to assist clients with real estate transactions in the most professional manner possible. Through the firm’s agents, clients gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. All of the firm’s real estate agents are experienced professionals with the right skills and personal attributes to deliver positive results.



For buyers, resources are available that help to explain trends in the marketplace and identify Clarksville houses for sale . Firm agents are familiar with local neighborhoods, schools and crime statistics. When moving to a new area, it is difficult to know what to expect from the community. The Kristin Gwaltney Team is there to provide a helping hand and find the perfect residence to fit buyers’ needs.



Sellers are treated with the same level of professionalism as buyers. Home valuation is one of the most difficult aspects of selling a house. Firm agents provide sellers the tools and resources to make informed decisions, which include online valuation services and insight into houses for sale in Clarksville TN . Experience makes all the difference when it comes to selling homes at the right price.



For further information on houses for sale in Clarksville TN and the services offered by the Kristin Gwaltney Team, please phone (931) 233-9770 or visit www.kristingwaltneyteam.com . The firm’s agents are adept at helping clients buy or sell homes. Do not settle for agents that lack the right skills and experience.



Contact Information:

Kristin Gwaltney Team

Keller Williams Realty

Address:

2271 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Clarksville, TN 37040

Direct: (931) 233-9770

Fax: (931) 802-8735

Website: www.kristingwaltneyteam.com