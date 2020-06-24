Kristian Magda Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Comic!

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Kristian Magda is a San Antonio based American software engineer and comic book artist, who has proudly announced the launch of his upcoming comic. The title of this comic is 'Oh No Man: The Return!' and the artist is launching its first volume. To introduce this new comic to the world, Kristian has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support. The comic book is already creating a major buzz and it has a strong storyline along with lively characters.



"This is a style-bending comic with original characters trying to make it in a world that's starting to be controlled by artificial intelligence." Said Kristian Magda, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This comic is a culmination of an idea I had long ago, and it has everything ranging from rampart AI to mystery, romance, surrealism, sci-fi, humor and the idea for the main character came directly from a dream I had. It also has Nikola Tesla." He added.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/npng/oh-no-man-the-return-volume-1 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this comic. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the artist is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers.



About Kristian Magda

Kristian Magda is a Texas based American comic book creator. He has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund his upcoming comic project called 'Oh No Man: The Return!', and this comic is inspired by his original ideas as well as his love for technology and artificial intelligence but it's also a tribute to one of most prolific inventors of the 20th century, Nikola Tesla.



