Oh No Man:The Return

Kristian Magda Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Comic!

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, The Texas based Artist is Releasing the First Volume of His New Comic Titled ‘Oh No Man: The Return!’

 

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Kristian Magda is a San Antonio based American software engineer and comic book artist, who has proudly announced the launch of his upcoming comic. The title of this comic is 'Oh No Man: The Return!' and the artist is launching its first volume. To introduce this new comic to the world, Kristian has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support. The comic book is already creating a major buzz and it has a strong storyline along with lively characters.

"This is a style-bending comic with original characters trying to make it in a world that's starting to be controlled by artificial intelligence." Said Kristian Magda, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This comic is a culmination of an idea I had long ago, and it has everything ranging from rampart AI to mystery, romance, surrealism, sci-fi, humor and the idea for the main character came directly from a dream I had. It also has Nikola Tesla." He added.

The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/npng/oh-no-man-the-return-volume-1 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this comic. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000, and the artist is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

About Kristian Magda
Kristian Magda is a Texas based American comic book creator. He has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund his upcoming comic project called 'Oh No Man: The Return!', and this comic is inspired by his original ideas as well as his love for technology and artificial intelligence but it's also a tribute to one of most prolific inventors of the 20th century, Nikola Tesla.

