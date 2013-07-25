Kristie Grzywinski Technical Manager with Food Marketing Institute Co-Presents at Audit Non-Compliance TraceGains Event

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- TraceGains will co-present the webinar entitled, “Top 10 Reasons for Audit Non-Compliance” with Kristie Grzywinski, Technical Manager for the Food Marketing Institute’s Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI). Grzywinski is responsible for supporting the technical development of the SQF Code and developing educational tools for the SQFI, including the Implementing SQF Systems training course for SQF professionals.



“Grzywinski plays a critical role in developing our training and technical materials and promoting the SQF Program. Her expertise strengthens our managerial team and will help ensure the continued success of the SQF Institute,” noted Leann Chuboff, senior technical director of SQFI.



Prior to joining SQFI, Grzywinski structured and promoted the Illinois Institute of Technology’s (IIT) Professional Science Master’s programs. Prior to her role at IIT, she worked for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) for 11 years as its director of science and regulatory relations. At NRAEF, she provided the technical content to the ServSafe program and assured its industry and regulatory recognition.



Grzywinski received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in microbiology from the Illinois Institute of Technology and her Master of Library and Information Science from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois.



The webinar is Thursday, August 15, 2013 12:00 PM from 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/786314054. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



The webinar will cover several topics salient to food manufacturers and suppliers including the most common non-conformities found during SQF level 2 and level 3 facility audits and the root causes behind them. Attendees will learn more about the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) and the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, Edition 7 as well as the effective internal audit program and its impact on audit performance.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



