Kristin Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson Among Stars to Make Provincetown Debuts in Summer 2014

The Art House continues to be a magnet for Broadway’s biggest stars this summer, including Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Mullally, Andrea Martin, Ana Gasteyer, Adam Pascal, Alice Ripley, and more.
Provincetown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, now entering his fourth season at the helm of Provincetown’s Art House Theater, has made the picturesque Cape Cod town a must-do stop on the itinerary of Broadway’s brightest stars. The Art House continues to somehow top itself with each successive summer’s celebrity lineup. This season Cortale is presenting Emmy and Tony Award winning star Kristin Chenoweth directed by Richard Jay-Alexander with musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell for two performances on August 10th at Town Hall. The other dates in the Broadway series take place at The Art House and are hosted by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, whom the New York Times dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” and will run from June 28th through August 31. The theater notes that tickets may be purchased at www.ptownarthouse.com - and that fans now also have the option to purchase a Season Pass for the whole Broadway@ The Art House lineup and save over $100 overall on the season - more information is included below. The 2014 celebrity summer lineup includes the following artists:
- Andrea Martin - two-time Tony Award winner for “Pippin” and “My Favorite Year” and star of television’s “Working the Engles” and the legendary original cast of “SCTV” as well as the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” films, and many others. featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. June 28 & 29.
- Cheyenne Jackson - star of TV’s 30 Rock and Glee and Broadway star of “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Xanadu,” “All Shook Up,” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and on Steven Soderbergh’s HBO film “Behind The Candelabra” with Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. July 4, 5, 6.
- Ana Gasteyer - star of TV’s Saturday Night Live for six seasons, and most recently of ABC’s “Suburgatory,” and Broadway’s “Wicked” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. July 12 & 13.
- Adam Pascal - star of Broadway’s “Rent,” “Aida,” “Cabaret,” “Memphis,” “Chicago” and film’s “SLC Punk,” “School of Rock,” and the screen version of “Rent.” featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. July 26 & 27.
- Alice Ripley: Ripley Reflects Tony-winning Broadway star of “Next to Normal,” Tony nominee for “Side Show,” and star of Broadway’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “The Who's Tommy,” and “Les Misérables.” featuring Jessica Means at the piano. August 2 & 3.
- Marilyn Maye, Grammy-nominated cabaret legend returns after stand-out Art House shows in each of the last three seasons, featuring Billy Stritch at the piano, Aug. 5 - 9.
- Kristin Chenoweth - star of Broadway’s original “Wicked” as Glinda and Tony-winner for “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” and star of TV’s “Glee” and Emmy-winner for “Pushing Daisies.” Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell; directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. August 10th at Town Hall.
- Megan Hilty - breakout star of NBC’s “Smash” and starred on Broadway in “Wicked” and “9 to 5: The Musical.” She most recently starred as Liz on NBC’s “Sean Saves The World” with Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace” fame. August 13, 14, 15 & 18 featuring Brian Gallagher on guitar. Aug 16 & 17 featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.
- Bryan Batt - star of TV’s “Mad Men” and the Academy Award Winning film “12 Years A Slave,” and Broadway’s “La Cage Aux Folles,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Starlight Express,” and “Cats.” featuring Michael Lavine at the piano. August 24 & 25.
- Megan Mullally: Nancy & Beth. Two-time Emmy-winning Megan Mullally who starred as Karen Walker of TV’s Will and Grace, and star of Broadway’s Young Frankenstein, and the revivals of How to Succeed… and Grease, Aug. 27 - 31. featuring the band Nancy & Beth also starring Stephanie Hunt.
The stellar summer lineup also includes six of the brightest acts in Comedy, Drag/Variety, Pop/ Rock. On Memorial Day Weekend, folk-rocker Melissa Ferrick returns with her band to open the season May 23, 24, 25. The Indie maverick and major label veteran is a 6-time Boston Music and GLAMA winner and has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Weezer and Ani DiFranco.
The Golden Gals: As The Examiner of New Orleans noted about the recent production of this parody there, “for those that followed the TV misadventures of four elderly Miami women in the classic NBC sitcom there is a bit of deja vu in the air…The material has been honed into two acts complete with cutaway fake commercials and commercials for zany products that will probably never seen the light of day again. While the action on stage mostly concerns men dressing and portraying women's roles, the fact is these actors are so good they make true believers of audience members. The situations the characters of Dorothy (Ryan Landry), her mother Sophia (Connie Tavanis), their oversexed roommate Blanche (Varla Jean Merman), and their clueless cohabitant Rose (Brooklyn Shaffer) get into are predictable, but it is a gloriously funny exercise in well-crafted comedy.” This hilarious comedy will run June 5 - August 30.
The Vaudevillians, starring Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales. Jinkx Monsoon the alter ego of Jerick Hoffer and season five winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will star in off-Broadway’s hit production “The Vaudevillians” at The Art House. The drag-comedy sensation will reprise her role as Kitty Witless, alongside co-star and co-writer Richard Andriessen, better known as Dr. Dan von Dandy. The show makes its leap to Provincetown after extending its Off-Broadway run five times in New York earlier this season. The New York Times writes, “Straight or gay, everyone leaves this show with sides aching from laughter.” Called “a pure delight” (The New York Times), “comedic genius” (Show Business Weekly), “hilarious” (BroadwayWorld), as well as “intelligent and entertaining” (TheaterMania), “The Vaudevillians” has amazed audiences since its inception. June 27 - Sept. 2
Well-Strung: Their new show Popssical will premiere in Provincetown at The Art House for a summer run beginning June 30th. Well-Strung’s CD and tour information is available at www.Well-Strung.com. The Singing String Quartet, made their NBC Today Show debut on “T oday with Kathie Lee & Hoda” this past March. They have been referred to as “absolutely amazing” by BBC Radio host Jo Good during their recent London debut, and as “the hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games” by the New York Daily News. This brand new show written and performed by Well-Strung and is directed by Donna Drake with music arrangements by David Levinson featuring the music of Beethoven, Ravel, Madonna, U2 and Miley Cyrus. June 30 - September 20.
Varla Jean Merman: Relieving Herself. Varla Jean (Jeffery Roberson) is the purported love child of Ethel Merman and Ernest Borgnine. After a typically busy past couple of years starring to critical acclaim as the title roles in the original musical comedy farces Mildred Fierce in Boston, Scrooge in Rouge in New Orleans, Menotti’s opera The Medium in New York, and her new show Twice Upon A Mattress…Will My Prince Ever Come? at The Art House in Provincetown last summer. Varla also debuted her first show on London’s West End in a decade with her popular hit The Book of Merman. The daffy diva-turned-author described her hit show as being “equal parts pop-up book, scratch 'n sniff, and Braille” as she invited audiences to “see, smell and finger her life story.” The show feature Gerald Goode at the piano and runs July 1 - August 27.
Anthony De Mare in I Think About You: Re-Imagining Sondheim. is internationally recognized as one of the world’s most versatile pianists, and one of its foremost champions of contemporary music. Having been praised by The New York Times for his “muscularly virtuosic, remarkably uninhibited performance [and] impressive talents,” his provocative and engaging programs are known to have “a theatrical twist… more akin to a show than to a recital.” In the process, he has inspired the creation of dozens of new works by some of today’s most distinguished artists. I Think About You is the cabaret version of de Mare’s latest initiative, Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano. Exclusive new works from Steve Reich, Ricky Ian Gordon, Duncan Sheik, Nico Muhly, Jake Heggie, William Bolcom and more, bring the work of musical theater maestro Stephen Sondheim into the concert hall. July 18 & 19.
Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon Broadway host on Sirius XM satellite radio. As a musician, he has played piano for over a dozen Broadway shows including “Ragtime,” “Les Miserables,” and “Phantom of the Opera.” He was also the Artistic Producer and Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts, which included “Dreamgirls” with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and “Hair” with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy nomination). As a comic he was awarded “Funniest Gay Male in NY” at Stand-Up NY and is a three-time Emmy nominee as a writer for “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” As an actor, he made his Broadway debut in “The Ritz” directed by Joe Mantello, and has appeared on television on “Law and Order C.I.” and “All My Children.” As an author, he wrote the books The Q Guide to Broadway, Broadway Nights, and just released his new novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan on Random House, and as an audio book on audible.com featuring “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “SNL’s” Ana Gasteyer, “Smash’s” Megan Hilty among others, and writes a weekly column on Playbill.com. He recently added "television mogul" to that long list as SethTV, his new, web-based entertainment network, launched. This past summer he co-produced of the critically acclaimed play Unbroken Circle by James Wesley, and is co-playwright and star of the hit new Off-Broadway ‘disaster movie musical’ “Disaster!” which recently ran at St. Luke’s Theatre in New York. This Broadway @ The Art House series will be, by his own signature estimation, even more “A-MAH-zing” this summer than ever! For the complete summer season line-up, visit http://ptownarthouse.com/
For fans that wish to see all 10 of the theater’s Broadway @ The Art House stars this summer (including Kristin Chenoweth at Town Hall), the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, ‘front-of-the-line’ access, and an overall savings of $115 of the regular price when the full lineup is purchased individually. More info can be found at BrownPaperTickets.com: Broadway @ The Art House Season Pass.
Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, and SethTV.com
The Art House is wheelchair accessible.
For photo and interview requests contact: tomfervoy@gmail.com
LISTING INFO:
Melissa Ferrick and her Band
May 23 and 25 at 7:00 pm
May 24 at 9:00 pm
The Golden Gals
starring Varla Jean Merman and Ryan Landry
June 6 - August 30
Jinkx Monsoon in
The Vaudevillians
also starring Major Scales
June 27 - September 20
Andrea Martin
featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
June 28 & 29
Varla Jean Merman’s
RELIEVING HERSELF
with Gerald Goode at the pinao
July 1 - August 27
Well-Strung’s All New Show:
POPSSICAL
June 30 - September 20
Cheyenne Jackson
with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 4, 5, 6
Anthony de Mare
I Think About You: Reinventing Sondheim
July 18 & 19
7:00 PM
Adam Pascal
with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 26 & 27
Alice Ripley
with Jessica Means at the piano
August 2 & 3
Marilyn Maye
featuring Billy Stritch at the piano
August 5 - 9
Kristin Chenoweth @ Town Hall
music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell
directed by Richard Jay-Alexander
August 10th at 6:30PM & 9:00PM
Megan Hilty
August 13, 14, 15 & 18 with Brian Gallagher on guitar
August 16 & 17 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
Bryan Batt
Batt On A Hot Tin Roof
featuring Michael Lavine on piano
August 24 & 25
Megan Mullally’s
Nancy & Beth
also starring Stephanie Hunt
August 27 - 31
The Art House
214 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com
or call 800-838-3006.
For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222
About the series
This Broadway concert series was inaugurated in 2011 by Mark Cortale at The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its third season last summer of 2013, the series presented Broadway superstars like Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Megan Mullally, Christine Ebersole, and Joanna Gleason. The Broadway @ series also premiered last season in New Orleans, in Australia with Megan Mullally and in London’s West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. This season of 2013-14 the series travels to Los Angeles @ The Broad Stage, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, The Poconos @ The Stroudsmoor, Woodstock, NY @ The Woodstock Playhouse, Hartford @ The Bushnell, and Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts… and at a city near you soon! More info at markcortalepresents.com.