Kristin Clark Joins Monitronics as Senior Director of Marketing

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Monitronics is pleased to welcome Kristin Clark as its new Senior Director of Marketing. In this position Clark will initially oversee Monitronics' marketing and lead generation efforts and assist with customer relationship marketing activities.



Clark has more than 20 years’ experience as a marketing and advertising professional with a strong track record of increasing sales and building customer relationships. She has worked in the security industry for 14 years, most recently for two years as Vice President of Marketing for Devcon Security.



Prior to joining Devcon, Clark spent 12 years as Director of Media and Market Planning for Brink’s/Broadview Security, where she oversaw strategic marketing for new customer acquisition and helped manage the rebranding of Brink’s Home Security to Broadview Security.



Clark received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa.



“Kristin brings a wealth of industry experience to the Monitronics team,” said Mike Haislip, Monitronics President and CEO. “Her positive-minded leadership and industry insight will be valuable as we move forward with new corporate marketing campaigns to drive new premium leads to the Monitronics Dealer Program.”



About Monitronics International, Inc.

Monitronics is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing home security alarm monitoring companies. Headquartered in Dallas, it provides monitored home and business security system services to more than 900,000 monitored accounts through its network of independent Authorized Dealers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.



