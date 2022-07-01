Kroger Logistics and Supply Recruitment Event Targets 23,000 More Workers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Cincinnati-based supermarket giant Kroger has been driving a series of recruitment events over the past year. Most recently it has been targeting workers who can support its logistics and supply operations. In June 2021, the business was seeking to add another 10,000 workers and in October last year an additional 20,000. The most recent hiring push, in April 2022, was focused on targeting 23,000 new staff for the business. Kroger hosts hybrid hiring events that are designed to allow it to reach even more people through both virtual and in-person recruitment means. The increase in workforce has become necessary to support the ongoing expansion that Kroger is investing in when it comes to its online grocery service. The partnership with retailer Ocado has played a particularly important role in generating logistics and supply chain jobs at the retailer. Plus, the launch of Kroger delivery in South Florida over the summer will also see another 200 roles that need filling in areas such as logistics and human resources.



As more organizations seek to adjust to the post-pandemic world there has been a significant spike in the number of available logistics and supply chain jobs. Kroger is not the only business investing in online retail and, as a result, there is a lot of activity in the market. DSJ Global is a leading specialist in logistics and supply chain jobs, as well as other key areas including procurement and technical operations roles. Consultants at the firm are insightful and knowledgeable and support a broad spectrum of different businesses, from international giants to smaller startups and innovative enterprises. DSJ Global has extensive resources at its disposal to help with this, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts with hiring managers nationwide. As a result, DSJ Global is not just an obvious partner for businesses across the supply chain sector but also candidates keen to take a career-defining next step where logistics and supply chain jobs are concerned.



Filling and supporting logistics and supply chain jobs tends to require a range of different options, which is why DSJ Global works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. This is something the firm does nationwide in the USA, across most major hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Plus, the USA team is backed by a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000, ensuring that there is significant global reach to what the team can offer. This is reinforced by the fact that DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Growth at the firm hasn't compromised quality of service, as DSJ Global invests heavily in its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as logistics and supply chain jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today including Senior Electronics Engineer, Transportation Manager and Senior Safety Specialist.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.