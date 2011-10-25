Kroger Muscles up With Muscle Brownie

Los Angeles, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the United States, is now offering Lenny and Larry's Muscle Brownies in a variety of store banners including, Kroger, King Soopers, Smith's, Fry's and Dillon's.



Kroger is featuring a selection of four All-Natural, High-Protein Muscle Brownie flavors, including Triple Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream and the newest offering...Caramel Walnut.



“Our partnership with Kroger marks a big move for Muscle Brownie and Lenny & Larry's as a brand as we continue to expand across the country,” says Barry Turner, CEO and Founder of Lenny & Larry's and former American Gladiator. “We have had excellent growth this entire year and we are tremendously excited to be able to sell our all natural healthy snacks to the discerning Kroger customer.”



Lenny and Larry's Muscle Brownies contain 20g of high quality protein and are 100% all-natural, low in cholesterol, with no trans fat, no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners.



“With Kroger selling our Muscle Brownies, it means that more and more people will be eating healthier,” noted Don Croutch, President of Lenny and Larry's. “This is another sign that people are moving towards a healthier lifestyle and choosing all natural, fresh baked, high protein snacks over artificially flavored extruded protein bars. Baked is better and as we like to say Think Outside The Bar!”



Muscle Brownies currently grace the shelves of top retailers around the country, including GNC, Whole Foods, HEB, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ralphs, Hannaford Bros, Sweet Bay, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Sam's Club, Dierbergs, Harmon's, United Super Markets, Max Muscle, The Sports Authority, Life Time Fitness, Bally Total Fitness, Gold's Gym and many others including The Paradies Shops (Airports), Robeks, Smoothie King and Colleges and Universities.



Lenny & Larry's other products including The Complete Cookie, a vegan delight with 15g protein, high fiber, all natural, no high-fructose corn syrup, no dairy, no animal products and 6 great tasting flavors along with Muscle Muffins, the best tasting all natural, high protein muffins on the market can be found at www.lennylarry.com.



About Lenny & Larry’s

In 1993 former American Gladiator “CYCLONE” and good friend decided to create and market high protein muffins, cookies and other all natural baked goods. Today Lenny and Larry’s creates the best tasting line of Muscle Brownies, Muscle Muffins, The Complete Cookie and other snacks currently available on the market. Lenny & Larry's mission is to continue to create and distribute healthy baked goods as well as to encourage physical fitness and a healthy diet. For more information about Lenny & Larry’s please visit http://www.lennylarry.com/home