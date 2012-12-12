Krown: Exciting New Book Turns Ordinary Baltimore Teen Into Supremely Powerful Superhero

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- To those who live there, Baltimore is a relatively normal sprawling American urbanity. However, as the setting for a compelling new novel, the city also plays host to one of the most powerful and extraordinary superheroes ever created.



Everything is wrapped up in ‘Krown’, a gripping new novel by Frank Jackson Jr.



Synopsis:



“Relentless, action packed, and vividly told book about the first and most powerful superhero. This is the story of Krown. Born by the hand of God to protect all, but then, something happened. From the reality of pain, to the jaws of vengeance, read how young Roosevelt Thomas and his family and friends are intertwined with the Earth defenders known as S.T.A.T.S. Who is S.T.A.T.S.? Who are the six that must be found?, and what have the powerful beings come to earth to find?



Read how Krown arrives in modern times amidst enemies such as Blood Red right in Baltimore, Maryland.



Discover super powerful beings such as Shar and the Goddess Enyo as a new hero comes into play. Feel what it is actually like to have unyielding powers. Discover what it really means to be a hero. Discover Krown. He's just like you.”



As the author explains, Krown’s appeal comes from his relative normality.



“This is a true original. A down to earth superhero of vast power straight from Baltimore, which the city has never ever had or been a part of. Baltimore finally has one. We lovers of superheroes have never had a big time hero, so down to earth, so urban, so normal, as teens go, in the city,” says Jackson.



He continues, “A 16 year old basketball player with a girlfriend and a real neighbourhood. We’ve never had it before. This is important to Baltimore, to comic and superhero fans all over the world, and to young and older people alike.”



As Jackson makes clear, the make-up of a superhero is not set in concrete.



“This tells us that incredibly awesome things can happen to the normal everyday youth, and not just science geeks or rich people like the normal superheroes always seem to be. A true splash into the genre is here to stay in Krown,” he adds.



Critics are praising Jackson for both his captivating plot and for his efforts to put Baltimore back on the map. In fact, the existence of Krown is so real that he even has his own Facebook page, constantly updated by the hero himself.



With so much success on his hands, Jackson refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“The most important thing is to give the world a totally unique superhero; someone that doesn’t follow literary trends or tries to conform. I also hope I am doing my bit for the recognition of the city of Baltimore. It is a great place to live and a perfect home for Krown!” he concludes.



‘Krown’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/VMgHPH



Krown can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Krown/202422223226517



About the Author: Franklin Jackson

Franklin Jackson has extensive knowledge in the superhero genre. Having read and studied over 2000 comics and graphic novels he understands what it takes to make, and surpass, an epic superhero tale. Hailing from Baltimore, Franklin Jackson has over 15 years of practicing his craft between balancing family and management positions. Franklin Jackson has now truly arrived.