Krupp Law Offices P.C. Develops New in-Depth Website

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Finding the right representation for Michigan-related legal issues makes all the difference in the outcome of court cases. Krupp Law Offices P.C. offers clients first-class service (grand rapids divorce lawyer) and has developed a new website to showcase the firm’s skills and experience.



The website lists the firm’s services and specialties, which are categorized and sub-categorized by legal area. For instance, divorce and family law services are organized into subjects such as annulment, retirement benefits, alimony and prenuptial agreements. The information is organized in a way that allows clients to find exactly what they are looking for.



The design of the website allows for fast and efficient navigation. Attorney fees, resources, testimonials and legal information are displayed in graphics and easy to read text. Contact information including a phone number and email address are available for fast and efficient communication. Clients can find the information they need quickly, which translates into an overall positive experience with the website.



Clients receive assistance with a wide variety of legal issues. Firm attorneys specialize in bankruptcy (grand rapids bankruptcy lawyer) , criminal law, personal injury and employment disputes. Clients also receive assistance with family law related issues including child support, alimony, annulment, divorce and social security benefits. Family law cases require attorneys that understand the nuances of these often difficult legal proceedings.



Divorce cases put strain on spouses and their families. If children are involved the proceeding can become emotionally charged and contentious. Firm attorneys understand these dynamics and remain professional throughout dispute resolution. With emotions running high, having an attorney that is composed and experienced is invaluable. Firm attorneys protect clients’ best interests and work diligently to deliver equitable results.



For criminal cases, it is important to ask questions before selecting an attorney. Does an attorney have the requisite experience in case specific charges? Has a prospective attorney been a prosecutor? Are prospective lawyers familiar with the judge involved in the case? These are all pertinent issues that need to be addressed before making a final selection. Firm attorneys are happy to discuss these issues with clients and provide insight into procedures for criminal representation.



There are a number of legal issues that can arise during real estate transactions. Firm attorneys are adept at representing clients in these cases and understand the nuances of buying and selling homes. For buyers working with Christian G. Krupp II, representation is free. Land contracts, disputes and other matters are handled with expedience, which helps clients realize the best possible returns on transactions.



Firm personnel can assist with business formation and setup. For entities that provide owners liability protection, it is imperative that paperwork is filed in the appropriate manner. Corporations, limited liability companies and limited liability partnerships each have unique filing requirements. Working with experienced attorneys will help avoid pitfalls and maintain liability protection for owners.



Firm attorneys excel at representing businesses in legal proceedings. Contractual issues and employment law are often-times complicated. It takes knowledgeable and experienced legal practitioners to provide representation in these cases. There is no better way to protect the continued well-being of a business than by utilizing talented legal practitioners.



George Krupp is a native of Grand Rapids and began practicing law in 1962. He gained valuable experience working in the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. Subsequently, he spent over 50 years in private practice honing his skills and delivering favorable results to clients. His enthusiasm and experience allow him to represent clients in a wide variety of legal proceedings.



Dawn Krupp spent 26 years working for the Michigan Consolidated Gas Company in increasing roles of responsibility. She began practicing law in 1991 and specializes in cases involving family law and bankruptcy. She is adept at dealing with divorce, alimony, child custody and paternity cases. Her business acumen combined with her legal knowledge makes her formidable in the court room.



Christian G Krupp II graduated with honors from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School and was in the top ten percent of his class. He has experience in private practice and with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office. He was involved in cases that focused on finance, corporate dealings, drugs and criminal conduct. The depth of his experience gives him the insight needed to deliver positive outcomes to clients.



Krupp Law Offices P.C.’s attorneys have superior academic achievements, experience and personal attributes. These highly skilled legal professionals work tirelessly to deliver positive results to clients. Ethical representation is of the utmost importance, and firm personnel have earned a positive reputation for their hard work, dedication and integrity. Over 85 years of experience is combined to deliver unparalleled service to clients.



Client testimonials praise the attorneys of Krupp Law Offices P.C. for their skill and professionalism. "Thanks for all your help with my divorce. I appreciate how easy you made everything for me during a difficult time. Keep up the great work!” stated one unsolicited client letter. Clients receive thoughtful, attentive legal representation that makes proceeding less stressful.



Yet another unsolicited letter stated, "Thank you for making the very hard stressful experience of going through bankruptcy a lot easier." The firm’s attorneys understand the nuances of Michigan-related legal matters and provide effective service, which often leads to positive court decisions. Client testimonials attest to quality of representation rendered.



There is no other legal firm in the Grand Rapids area that is more effective and diligent at legal representation. Firm attorneys are highly experienced and dedicated to protecting clients’ best interests. From divorce cases to criminal proceedings, clients receive the highest caliber legal assistance possible.



For additional information on the services offered by Krupp Law Offices P.C., please visit www.krupplaw.com . There is no better place to turn for advice on Michigan-related legal issues. Call (616) 459-6636 today to schedule a consultation and discuss representation.



Contact Information:

Krupp Law Offices P.C.

Address: 161 Ottawa NW Suite 201

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Phone: (616) 459-6636

Fax: (616) 454-0420

Email: mail@krupplaw.com

Website: www.krupplaw.com