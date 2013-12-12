KSA AutoTrader Bridges the Gap Between Buyers and Sellers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Finally a professionally designed platform for used cars for sale in Saudi Arabia. The website is designed to make the selling process for those wanting to sell their cars convenient and headache free. By selling your car online you avoid huge listing fees, commissions and having to park your car indefinitely at a showroom or car lot exposing it to a limited audience of shoppers. By posting your vehicle on this cars for sale website you will be reaching a much wider and targeted audience not limited to a specific showroom or city but to the entire audience interested in buying a car in Saudi Arabia. Selling your used car has never been so simple, all you need to do to sell your car for free is register on the website and add your car features and price. The best thing about this service is that it’s free with no hidden fees or commission on either the buyer or the seller.



For those of you wanting to buy a car, we all know what kind of hassle and time goes into driving around all day visiting one used car lot or showroom after the other spending endless hours trying to find the car that is right for you. With KSA AutoTrader finding your next car is only a click away. Buyers will be able to search using simple search to find cars by selecting the basic criteria such as price range, make or model, body style and region or city. If you more specific criteria you can go use the advanced search which allows searching by more specific criteria such as car features, safety options and special features. Once you have narrowed down your options you can contact the seller immediately through mobile phone or e-mail and even via the website messaging system.



About KSA AutoTrader

Our goal is to be your ultimate online solution for buying and selling new and used cars. Our site is designed to give you more control of the buying process and make finding or selling a car easier than ever



Contact Details:



Name: Noor Al-Hassan



Position: Marketing and Business Development



Phone: +966566610404



Country: Saudi Arabia



Company: KSA AutoTrader



E-mail: Info@ksaautotrader.com



Website: http://www.ksaautotrader.com



KSA AutoTrader on Social Media:



Facebook: facebook.com/KSAAutoTrader



Twitter: twitter.com/KSAAutoTrader



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