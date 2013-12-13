KSA AutoTrader Bridges the Gap Between Buyers and Sellers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- People are always on the hunt for a car that best suits their needs or trying to find a fair price to sell their current vehicle. In most cases, individuals spend a large part of their time in an attempt attempt to find second hand cars for sale that satisfy their requirements and budget by visiting many car dealerships or used car lots in a tiring and stressful process.



KSA AutoTrader is an online trading platform designed as a cars for sale website in Saudi Arabia, where buyers and sellers can conveniently carry out the trading processes.



This online platform has been developed professionally to sell your car for free. For those wanting to buy, they can choose from a wide range of available options based on their budget as well as preferences. KSA AutoTrader puts the power in both the buyer and the sellers hands by avoiding commissions, listing fees and other issues that arise while dealing with car dealers as well as the ability to use your car freely while trying to sell it without having to park it in a lot for an unknown period of time. This online automobile trading platform appears to be the best choice to buy and sell all types of used cars.



The website ksaautotrader.com features all the major brands and models of used cars for sale in Saudi Arabia. Potential customers can make advanced searches on the basis of make, body style, province or city. The listed brands include the biggest names such as Chevrolet, BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Honda, GMC, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, Porsche, KIA, Infiniti and Volkswagen. Apart from that, users can also search body styles, which include crossover, coupe, sedan, SUV, hatchback, station wagon, van, minivan, and pick-up. After the completion of selection, buyers can get in touch with the seller immediately via phone, email or through the messaging system designed by KSA AutoTrader.



Sellers can easily add their car listing on ksaautotrader.com in order to reach out to a much larger audience immediately as compared to the hassle of a showroom. Buyers who register will be able to share their comments, save searches and listings for a later time as well as enjoy the full features and functionality of the website. As for the Sellers, registration is required in order to add their classified ad and select the full list of specifications, price as well as other extra and safety features as the more details that are given the easier it will be for buyers to make their decision. KSA AutoTrader guarantees both buyers and sellers will never be hit with any hidden charges or commissions and that you will never be asked for any money to sell your car for free.



Subscribing to the newsletter of KSA AutoTrader will enable users to receive updates on the latest entries and news.



To get more information about used cars for sale in Saudi Arabia, visit http://www.ksaautotrader.com/



About KSA AutoTrader

KSA AutoTrader is an online platform offering opportunities to people for buying and selling cars in a free, quick and convenient manner. This one-stop shop for car trading has simplified the complex process of car trading giving visitors a wide range of high quality vehicle options.



Media Contact

KSA AutoTrader

Contact: Noor Al-Hassan

Marketing and Business Development

Address:

PO Box 9084, Riyadh

Saudi Arabia 11413

Tel: +966566610404

Email: info@ksaautotrader.com

URL: http://www.ksaautotrader.com



Social Media



Facebook: facebook.com/KSAAutoTrader

Twitter: @KSAAutoTrader

Google+: google.com/+Ksaautotraderhome

YouTube: youtube.com/user/ksaautotrader

Instagram: instagram.com/ksaautotrader

Pinterest: pinterest.com/ksaautotrader