KSBG Completes Acquisition of 51% Stake in Evonik Steag from Evonik Industries New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- KSBG Completes Acquisition of 51% Stake in Evonik Steag from Evonik Industries and RBV Verwaltungs for $861m – Deal Analysis
Evonik Industries and RBV Verwaltungs have sold a 51% stake in Evonik Steag GmbH (Steag) to KSBG Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG (KSBG), a consortium comprising seven German municipal utilities. This acquisition transaction includes an agreement to provide KSBG with an option to acquire the remaining 49% stake from January 1, 2014 onwards. This deal will present opportunites for all three parties to expand their businesses in their respective sectors. The acquisition will enable Evonik Industries to strategically focus more on their core business activities. On the other hand, Steag as an enterprise will enhance its ability to provide power generation and distribution solutions, and to expand its market presence in Germany, along with increasing its power generation portfolio in Turkey, Colombia and the Philippines. The acquisition will also provide Steag with the ability to harness the growth potential offered by Germany’s energy supply sector, and enhance the revenues of the company in the long run. On the other hand, the municipal utilities will have their own power generation capacities.
Scope
- The information related to the acquisition
- Key drivers of the deal
- Deal Rationale
- A brief on Evonik Industries AG, Steag GmbH, Kommunale Beteiligungsgesellschaft GmbH & Co. KG
Reasons to buy
The Deal Report allows the reader to -
- Understand the reasons for the acquisition
- Benefits to Evonik Industries AG
- Understand the impact of the deal on the business expansion goals of Evonik Steag GmbH
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91127/ksbg-completes-acquisition-of-51-stake-in-evonik-steag-from-evonik-industries-and-rbv-verwaltungs-for-861m-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html