KSFI Launches to Introduce Enthusiastic Amateurs to the Art of Photography

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- In the digital age, where three hundred million photographs are uploaded every day to Facebook, it’s no wonder more and more people are becoming passionate about the field of photography. Despite easy stylistic cheats like Instagram, more and more people want to be able to compose and shoot nice looking images for themselves and their families, and may even be considering making a career of it. KSFI has launched to introduce those people to photography and help them on their way.



The site focusses on those who are perhaps enthusiastic about photography but not yet knowledgeable on the same level as professionals. The site features high quality original editorials on techniques and topics new to many amateurs. There is multi-media content such as tutorials and walkthroughs to better explain the information with visual guides every step of the way. This site also features extensive information on how to become a photographer through professional training and education.



The site also provides key introductory courses in significant fields, such as the art of photography lighting and wedding photography. Each of these introductions includes a description of the field, insights into kit required to create the right look and feel, tips for maximising efficacy during the shoot, and in the case of wedding photography, planning, tools and skills for getting the best out of your subjects by developing interpersonal rapport. Through these and many more editorials, the site begins to take on the feel of an online photography class.



A spokesperson for the site explained,



“Photography is changing dynamically today, with digital cameras making it ever more accessible to an increasing number of people. Despite this, it’s still easy to tell the difference between a professional and an amateur, even though amateurs may not be aware of the reasons why. We begin to explain the principles of photography in detail, enabling amateurs to understand the value of professional training, and provide course options for those looking to take it even further. We believe photography is fun, but professional photography is about passion. No matter your level, you can benefit from the information we convey.”



