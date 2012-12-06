KTM Energy Wise Launches New Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- KTM Energy Wise of Atlanta is proud to announce the launch of a new website, ktmenergywise.com. For over 25 years KTM has been a leader in the roofing community and hopes to extend its reach in the home services market through the launch of this new site.



KTM Energy Wise is an extension of ktmroofing.com. The website will educate consumers on energy saving options found throughout the home including attic opportunities and green energy upgrades. The decision to create a separate KTM Energy Wise portal came as a result of roofing customers inquiring about such services. Separate from the roofing website, KTM Energy Wise aims at focusing on specific areas around the home that are common sources for energy loss.



The website marks a major website design milestone for Ryan Smith, a 16-year old prodigy from Sparta, GA. Smith, a student at John Hancock Academy is an aspiring web designer and hoping to continue to refine his skills with additional projects during his high school career. He plans to continue his path in technology by pursuing a college degree.



"It was an exciting experience," says Smith. "I was able to work closely with Tim McLoughlin, learn more about the business, and create several beta versions of the website, which included a custom PHP based CMS. Eventually, Tim and the KTM team decided to go with a customized version of Wordpress, which I was able to modify with business-focused templates and custom coding."



Tim McLoughlin, Founder of KTM Energy Wise commented, "It is uncommon to see someone like Ryan and his passion for design. Our new site is an excellent extension of our roofing brand. With this site we will be better capable of educating the Atlanta consumer about energy saving options for the home. I'm looking forward to growing this website and watching Ryan further progress as a designer.”



Customers can contact KTM Energy Wise to request an energy audit and receive an estimate on methods to better prepare their home to combat high heating and cooling costs.



About KTM Energy Wise

KTM Energy Wise is a provider of home energy assessments. Founded by Tim McLoughlin, and located in Atlanta, the company services homes throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia. KTM Energy Wise offers competitive pricing on various home energy saving projects and green energy home upgrades. To learn more about KTM Energy Wise please visit: http://www.ktmenergywise.com or call 770-898-9180.