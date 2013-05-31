KTM Roofing Announces New Information on Their Website for Repairing Hail Damage

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- A large hail storm hit metro Atlanta on March 18, 2013. KTM Roofing has published updated homeowner information on their website. The information is designed to educate homeowners about the risks of hail and provide tips to diagnose the signs of damage. The hail from the March 18th storm, named Winter Storm Ukko, can cause dents on roofs, weakening their expected lifespan, and thus the roof’s ability to protect the home as designed.



"We’ve had hundreds of calls about hail damage to homes south of I-20," explains Tim McLoughlin, President of KTM Roofing. "This type of hail damage is extreme, but not rare to the metro Atlanta area. It is important that homeowners know what to look for because the damage from hail can reduce a roof’s ability to protect the home for the amount of time the shingle is designated for. In addition, hail damage voids most manufacturers’ warranties."



Hail as large as the size of a baseball was observed during this storm, specifically within Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Douglas, Clayton and Henry County. Hail of this size is capable of causing a variety of property damage issues including denting cars, cracking windshields and taillights. In addition, hail this size is capable of denting asphalt shingle roofs, the most common roofing material for metro Atlanta. Dents to asphalt shingle roofs are significant because they cause the granules to be removed, exposing the asphalt to the UV rays of the sun. This accelerates the aging and deterioration process



McLoughlin adds, “Homeowners need to be cautious of door to door companies soliciting roof repair business. The roofing industry is not regulated in Georgia, so the burden to research a contractor is put on the consumer. We advise consumers to research vendors they are considering doing business with. KTM has been in business since 1984 and has many local references of happy customers. We are insured, warranty our work and are certified with some of the largest material providers such as CertainTeed, GAF and Atlas Roofing.”



Homeowners that suspect their home has suffered hail damage can visit KTM Roofing's contact page for a repair estimate. Ways to look for signs of damage can be found on their website. KTM Roofing offers repair and full roof replacement installations. To learn more, visit ktmroofing.com or call 678-565-7663.



About KTM Roofing

KTM Roofing has been raising roofing standards in Georgia since 1984. Incorporated in 1995, the Atlanta roofing company is dedicated to excellence in professional roofing. Specializing in roof replacements, KTM Roofing can work with a variety of roof materials including natural slate, synthetic slate, clay tile, concrete tile, cedar, pine, cypress, modified bitumen and asphalt. Homeowners can receive a roof proposal from KTM Roofing by calling 678-565-7663 or visiting http://www.ktmroofing.com.