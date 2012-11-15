KTM Roofing Warns of Potential Hurricane Sandy Scams

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Due to recent severe storm damage KTM Roofing of Atlanta is warning homeowners in the northeast about potential roofing scams. Companies that follow storm damage throughout the U.S. are expected to begin appearing in neighborhoods during the recovery from Hurricane Sandy and can pose a risk to consumers.



KTM is alerting homeowners to be watchful of unqualified contractors soliciting for work, including quoting unnecessary projects or seeking homeowners to defraud insurance companies to gain work. Similar scams have occurred locally in the southeastern part of the country in recent years particularly around hail damage repair work from high wind storms.



Tim McLoughlin, President of KTM Roofing commented, "It is truly unfortunate the damage that the hurricane has caused. The rebuilding process will take some time for residents to repair. KTM Roofing hopes to educate the consumer about the dangers of potential untrustworthy storm chasers to help them better protect their homes and their wallets.”



Laws vary state to state, KTM suggests that homeowners do their research on any potential contractor. A reputable roofer should be able to provide certain documentation including a business card, contact information and when applicable, business license number. A roofer looking to solicit business should also be able to provide proof of insurance and local references of recent and older roofing projects. Roofing contractors should be able to put an agreement in writing of services to be performed. Ideally you will be able to see their roofing reviews on Kudzu or learn more about them through the Better Business Bureau.



McLoughlin adds, “For almost thirty years I’ve watched storm chasers take advantage of those in need. It is tragic when a company abuses a person, especially a trusting person in a time of need. There are too many stories of homeowners thinking they are working with a roofing company, they give a deposit, and the roofing company takes off with their money. It robs the homeowner of their hard earned money, making it difficult for the consumer to understand who trustworthy roofers are and who the bad guys are.”



To contact KTM Roofing, visit ktmroofing.com, or call 678-565-7663.



About KTM Roofing

KTM Roofing has been raising roofing standards in Georgia since 1984. Incorporated in 1995, the Atlanta roofing company is dedicated to excellence in professional roofing. Specializing in roof replacements, KTM Roofing can work with a variety of roof materials including natural slate, synthetic slate, clay tile, concrete tile, cedar, pine, cypress, modified bitumen and asphalt. You can receive a roof proposal from KTM Roofing by calling 678-565-7663 or visiting ktmroofing.com.