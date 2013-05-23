Kubisys Named DevOps "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

Pompton Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Kubisys is pleased to announce that its Thin Capture solution has been recognized in Gartner Inc.’s “Cool Vendor” 2013 list within the DevOps (1) category. DevOps represents a set of best practices for IT, synonymous with business agility and fast growth. Incorporating this concept into day-to-day operations has been difficult for many mid-market IT organizations, particularly for Microsoft Windows-centric shops saddled with complex software. Thin Capture is a new appliance-based software tool that enables IT organizations to adopt DevOps by providing key automation that enables them to make changes to their production environment safely and quickly.



Kubisys utilizes storage snapshot technology to create identical replicas of IT environments. The replicas contain all servers, together with infrastructure components (Active Directory and DNS), data and configurations that comprise a complete application environment. This results in the creation of staging environments in which users can test frequent changes to business applications prior to their actual deployment without causing disruptions.



Thin Capture is very cost-effective and is the only solution to generate up-to-date, accurate and complete replicas of production environments quickly and on demand. By providing the key automation needed to combine server and storage virtualization, Thin Capture enables enterprises to develop and test multi-tiered applications residing on physical and virtual servers as needed.



Since its launch in late 2010, Kubisys’ Thin Capture has won seven IT industry awards for its innovative, patented solution. The Kubisys team has a great level of expertise in virtualization and enterprise storage and partners with its customers to ensure the most reliable and up-to-date operations. Kubisys believes that Gartner’s recognition reinforces their triumph in empowering IT teams everywhere to more effectively optimize speed, cost and risk of change management.



About Kubisys

Incorporated in 2006, Kubisys is dedicated to the mission of automating and simplifying operations of enterprise data centers by introducing next-generation technologies that efficiently and transparently address business requirements of mission-critical operations. For more information, please visit www.kubisys.com



About Gartner's Cool Vendor Selection Process



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner defines a cool vendor as a company that offers technologies or solutions that are: Innovative, enable users to do things they couldn't do before; Impactful, have, or will have, business impact (not just technology for the sake of technology); Intriguing, have caught Gartner's interest or curiosity in approximately the past six months.



Press Contact: 973-513-9350, info@kubisys.com



(1) Gartner, Inc., “Cool Vendors in DevOps, 2013”, 10 April 2013, Ronni J. Colville, Jonah Kowall, Colin Fletcher, Jim Duggan