Out Today's Focus is on: Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW(OTCMKTS:GUYFF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY)



Kubota Corp (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KUBTY) opened its shares at the price of $81.00 for the day. Its closing price was $81.33 after declining -1.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 87,418.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 94,030.00 shares. The beta of KUBTY stands at 1.10. KUBOTA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of farm equipment, engines and construction machinery. The Company is also a producer of various pipe-related products, principally ductile iron pipes and environment-related products, such as environmental plants.



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW(OTCMKTS:GUYFF) percentage change gain +1.97% to close at $1.35 with the total traded volume of 70,811.00 shares, more than average volume of 47,998.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.21 - $4.38, while its day lowest price was $1.33 and it hit its day highest price at $1.35. Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana.



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 323,748.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 339,343.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $10.54- $15.19, while its day lowest price was $14.22 and it hit its day highest price at $14.39. RBGLY total market capitalization is $50.85 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY) started its trading session with the price of $190.30 and closed at $192.85 by scoring -3.84%. KVPHQ stocks traded with total volume of 54,284.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 2,771.00 shares. The beta of KVPHQ stands at 0.83. Day range of the stock was $187.89 -$193.46. DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services. Condominium Building segment develops.



