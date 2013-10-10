Kuchi.com Showcases Their Latest Collection of Fashionable Beanbags Designed for Babies Comfort

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Furniture for babies has undergone a sea of change since the last decade with many companies coming up with innovative products like the Napper station, step tools, bed conversion kits etc. However the latest craze seems to be the baby beanbag. Available in different shapes and sizes, baby beanbags are not just furniture for the child to sit; it can also be a bed for toddlers. However it is important that parents choose the right kind of baby beanbag for the apple of their eye as it seems the market does have beanbags with fabric that can irritate their child’s skin and can easily tear with rough use. However, one company is marketing top quality beanbags online called Kuchi.com. Cute as its name, this company’s products have passed the strict Australian Standards and US Safety standards.



They make certain that their collection is always of the latest fad in the kiddies section. The Baby Beanbag from Kuchi helps ones toddler to relieve reflux and prevents a flat head by supporting it softly. It comes with a removable toddler seat as well as an upper layer with a safety harness that can also be removed. First class not just in fashion but also in quality, their beanbags are loved by children of all ages.



These fab beanbags feature:



- New modern shape

- Super soft Organic Cotton fleece top covers

- Waterproof under layers for easy cleaning of little accidents

- Waterproof bottom layer - great for outside use

- Reasonably priced



Kuchi.com beanbags are admired for their safety features necessary to keep baby safe and parents at ease. They follow rigorous testing and quality control methods to make sure their products meet the health standards. They only use superior materials for all their products and the result is a beautiful, functional and safe baby bean bag.



The benefits of Baby beanbag are:



- Perfect for delicate skin

- Safety Zippers

- Safety Harness

- Super comfortable

- Portable - So easy to carry everywhere

- Easy to clean - Machine washable

- Can be used from Birth up until the child is 30kgs



About Kuchi

Kuchi is one of Australia's first baby beanbag companies to hit the shore in 2009 & is becoming quickly known for the home of the designer baby bean bag. They offer free shipping worldwide with bean bag filling instructions.



Media Contact:-

Name: Danielle Chelvaratnam

Email: danielle@kuchiinternational.com

Location: Victoria, Australia

Website: http://kuchi.com.au/