KuhlCare.com Aims to Offer Unparalleled Relief from Uncomfortable Menopause Symptoms

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Menopause is an uncomfortable time in any woman’s life. But since every woman goes through menopause at some point in life, some women take solace in the fact that they’re not alone. But even when suffering as a group, hot flashes and decreased libido can be uncomfortable symptoms to deal with.



Fortunately, a supplement called Kuhl Care aims to take action against the worst menopause symptoms. Kuhl Care aims to provide the world’s first effective menopause relief supplement. Found in a convenient stick pack, Kuhl Care can be mixed into water with water to provide powerful and discrete relief from many of menopause’s most uncomfortable symptoms.



At KuhlCare.com, visitors will learn more about the power of Kuhl Care, including the specific ingredients used in Kuhl Care and the Swiss science that powers the supplement. A spokesperson for Kuhl Care explains what ingredients are found in the supplement:



“Kuhl Care primarily contains GeniVida, the pure, soy-free form of the isoflavone genistein. For those who don’t have advanced chemistry degrees, the isoflavone genistein has been clinically shown to provide relief from hot flashes in 9 out of 10 females who take the supplement. Kuhl Care contains 30mg/d of GeniVida in order to give women effective relief from many menopause symptoms.”



Along with providing relief from hot flashes, GeniVida is also suggested to provide relief from other menopause symptoms, including:



- Night sweats

- Irritability

- Difficulty sleeping

- Sexual problems

- Concentration problems



Further information about the scientific studies behind the effectiveness of Kuhl Care can be found at KuhlCare.com. The website also includes testimonials and success stories from customers who have managed their menopause symptoms thanks to Kuhl Care.



Once visitors are finished learning about Kuhl Care, they can order the supplement directly through the KuhlCare.com website. A bright orange ‘Order Now’ button takes visitors to an ordering form. There, visitors will also learn that Kuhl Care is available on a 60 day risk-free trial: if for any reason the woman is unhappy with the order, they can simply return it within 60 days for a full refund – no questions asked.



