KuhlCare.com Launches 60 Day Free Trial of Their Menopause Symptoms Relief Product

Thanks to a new product from KuhlCare.com, getting through menopause should be easier than many women expect. That new product is called Kühl Care, and it aims to provide relief for menopause symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.



A spokesperson for Kühl Care explained how the product works:



“Kühl Care was designed using Swiss science and consists of natural vitamins and minerals, including a proprietary formula called GeniVida as well as Black Cohosh, vitamins, and other minerals. The result of this combination is total relief from the worst menopause symptoms, something that any woman can appreciate.”



Taking Kühl Care is easy. Relief comes in the form of stick packs, which can easily be mixed into any drinks. The formula does not contain sugar or any hormones. Kühl Care has also been designed to be very easy to drink, either with water or with any other beverage of the woman’s choice.



As part of a promotional special, the makers of Kühl Care are currently offering a free 60 day trial, which means the product is risk-free to try. Kühl Care also includes free shipping.



The Kühl Care spokesperson explained what kind of symptom relief women can expect after taking Kühl Care:



“Any woman looking for a daily pick-me-up will appreciate the effects of Kühl Care. Kühl Care can improve libido and help with a multitude of other menopause symptoms, including low energy throughout the day and moodiness. Hot flashes and night sweats are a problem of the past and women report sleeping more soundly throughout the night.”



A full selection of menopause symptoms can be found at http://www.kuhlcare.com/menopause-symptoms. The website also features a list of success stories on the Kühl Care website’s homepage. In one success story, a happy customer claims that Kühl Care gave her healthier, more youthful-looking skin. Other clients praise the ability of Kuhl Care to give them a full night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.



About KuhlCare.com

KuhlCare.com is a menopause relief product that can treat hot flashes, sleepless nights, vaginal dryness, and all other symptoms associated with menopause. To learn more about Kühl Care, please visit: http://www.kuhlcare.com