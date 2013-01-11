Kulture, Provider of Glass Pipes and Smoking Accessories, Launches Its Own Line of Glass Products

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Kulture, a company that is dedicated in offering various glass pipes and other smoking accessories, has recently launched its own line of glass products. The company stated that this introduction was not to compete with other famous glass pipe manufacturers but to add a new dimension to the industry. The company also has its own clothing line and a blog to discuss latest trends and events.



Kulture’s products are often described as high quality and artistic. The Kulture Store features many innovative items with a wide price range. Superior glass water pipes that are designed according to specific themes and are created from high quality materials have slightly higher price. However, there are many innovative glass products that are of nominal rates and are suitable for frequent usage. It is the provision of a massive collection by Kulture that has often surprised its customers. The Kulture Store showcases many accessories and products that will amaze the customers and will keep them busy for a while.



The Kulture clothing line and accessories have existed for a while, but it was the glass products that were missing to make this company a wholesome smoking accessory provider. The company informed that their team wanted to further expand their creativity and in order to do so they had to extend their portfolio. The company further informed that they will still continue to provide the various glass brands that they were offering and this launch was to blend with the rest rather than attempt to contest. The various Kulture products and merchandise of other leading brands can be viewed on Kulture’s Online Store, http://store.kultureva.com.



The company stores are located in Richmond, Midlothian and Charlottesville. The Online Kulture Store features all of the products and their details. The store showcases products from leading glass pipe brands and Kulture Products as well. Each item showcased has multiple images, price and description of the product. Kulture stated that the online store was created such that the customers can clearly see what they are buying and also will not face any hassles when viewing or purchasing the products.



For more information about glass pipes and smoking accessories, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of kultureva.com, please call at 804-644-5044 or email to sales@kultureva.com.